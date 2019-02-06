Pieces of Kendall Company history on display in Tim Camisa’s Vermont antiques store in South Burlington’s University Mall.

BURLINGTON — Tim Camisa’s museum of Spavin Cure relics has gone from idea to reality — just not in Enosburg Falls. At least, not yet.

Right now, relics Camisa collected, many rescued from the Spavin Cure’s former production site on North Main Street, sit on display in the front of Camisa’s Vermont antiques shop, right beside Kohl’s in the University Mall in South Burlington.

It’s nothing personal. Camisa said the space where he intends to open the museum, a room in the former Spavin Cure plant building, just isn’t finished yet, although Camisa continues restoring that building, piece by piece, despite ongoing vandalism. Nearly every one of the building’s windows have been smashed and then replaced by Camisa, out of his own pocket, and he found two fresh bullet holes in the back of the building during recent renovations.

But the threat of entertainment-challenged rock-throwers and irresponsible gunmen hasn’t deterred Camisa. He has a state construction permit to build off the back of the former plant, now commonly referred to as the “Kendall building,” and he’s proud that expansion’s architectural plan keeps the building’s historical appearance. Observations about how good the building looks are common at Enosburgh Initiative meetings.

Camisa’s hope for the museum seems two-fold. He hopes it brings hundreds of thousands of visitors to Enosburg Falls, especially students. Camisa estimated more than 100 people walk into his store in the University Mall right now, and, indeed, during the Messenger’s time there, the antique shop drew a consistent flow of people. Camisa said many visitors do more than look at the Kendall Company display, that it’s inspired in-depth dialogues about opioid use and its history in Vermont, exactly as Camisa hoped.

But more than foot traffic, Camisa said he hopes the museum draws a straight line from our past to our present, and in doing so, opens the possibility of a level, productive cultural dialogue about addiction.

