Firefighters from Enosburgh, Berkshire and Bakersfield battle a blaze at 325 Church Street in Enosburg Falls on Sunday evening. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

ENOSBURG FALLS — Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a blaze that severely damaged an abandoned building at 325 Church Street here on Sunday.

Enosburgh Fire Chief Mark LaRose reports that firefighters were called to the scene around 3:30 p.m.

“The interior was in flames” when firefighters arrived, LaRose said, with fire coming out of the roof and one side of the building was on fire, along with the rear corner.

Firefighters from Bakersfield and Berkshire provided assistance for an hour and a half, while Enosburgh’s firefighters remained on the scene until 9 p.m.

The building is owned by David and Tammy Gagne of St. Albans. The building was unoccupied and had been abandoned for at least 15 years, according to LaRose.

LaRose reported the fire to investigators from the Vermont State Police. The fact that the building was abandoned with no working electricity or heat “makes it suspicious automatically,” he said.

