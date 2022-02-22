ENOSBURG FALLS — High school principal Joseph Donarum will return to school after this week’s winter break. He was put on administrative leave Feb. 11, the day after he used inappropriate language on the school’s announcement system.
The decision came after a special Enosburg-Richford board meeting on Monday evening during which the board discussed potential action after Donarum “used examples of inappropriate language,” during a school-wide announcement on the intercom.
In a release from superintendent Lynn Cota, she said Donarum’s intention was to inform the students that certain words — such as racial slurs — are not tolerated at EFMHS. He did, however, use full and actual words during his announcement, an action that was deemed irresponsible and tasteless.
“I was disappointed to learn that Mr. Donarum, Enosburg Falls High School principal, used inappropriate and inflammatory language on the public address system at school,” Cota said in her letter to the EFMHS community. “The use of those words, especially broadcast to the whole school, is inconsistent with our expectations for performance. ”
On Feb. 11, Donarum released a letter of apology for his actions. He acknowledged that, while his expression was intended to spread a message of unity and respect, the message was “marginalizing” for members of the community. Donarum said he “made a terrible and inexcusable mistake.”
“During my address to the schoolwide community, I identified examples of specific words and language that are offensive, degrading and harmful to others,” Donarum said in his letter. “I was trying to teach students the kinds of words that could never be used … I realized after that I caused harm and damage to students and staff. Just by using those words I perpetrated the harm I was trying to prevent.”
Donarum’s use of the language came after two incidents at sports games, where racial slurs were allegedly shouted during the field of play.
The first was during a match between Enosburg and Winooski high school on Sept. 18, and was followed by an investigation between the two schools. Enosburg reported interviewing Enosburg players, coaches and community members, but said they could not substantiate the allegations, but also said their investigation was incomplete because Winooski players were not interviewed in accordance with district legal advice.
The second incident was at a junior varsity girl’s basketball game between Enosburg and Middlebury earlier this month. Officials said at least one student has been disciplined for their behavior, and it was after that that Principal Donarum felt compelled to make a statement to the school.
Donarum was placed on leave while the Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union conducted an investigation into his actions. During that time, Timothy Trevithick served as acting principal.
Donarum will return to the principalship on Feb. 28. He is slated to retire at the end of this year.
“The District and the Supervisory Union are committed to principles of belonging, dignity, and educational justice,” Cota said. “The recent events, sadly, are just a reminder of the work that needs to be done to address racism and unconscious bias. We will use these events to sustain the already considerable momentum toward an equitable, supportive, and fair learning environment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.