Ruthie Laroche – Messenger Sports



Golfers from Enosburg, Lake Region, and Hazen Union met on the green at the Enosburg Falls Country Club to play nine holes on Thursday.

First place for the boys: Lake Region with a score of 173. Enosburg took second: 206

Jackson King from Lake Region was the medalist for the day with a 36 (even par). The lowest score for an Enosburg player went to Kolby Elwood with a 48.



First place for the girls went to Lake Region with a team score of 90

Medalist, Tia Martinez, had a score of 41. Enosburg player, Lindsay Westcom, scored 61.



Enosburg has eleven members on the golf team this year. Nine boys and one girl, Westcom, competed on Thursday.



High school golf allows only six members of a boys’ or girls’ team to compete in an event. With nine boys playing this year, Enosburg coaches will rotate boys at each event, allowing all nine to qualify for the state tournament in October.



Out of the six playing in the tournament, four count toward the low score. Westcom, the only girl in competition for Enosburg, was competing strictly for a medalist position.



A number of the golfers on the Enosbrug team are new to the sport. Russell LaMantia, coach of the Enosburg Varsity Golf team, noted that the athletes pick up the sport quickly.



“Golf is an individual sport, so people can come and play whenever they want,” said LaMantia, “and we’re also lucky that we have a lot of natural athletes.”



Jeff Bryce, who joined the coaching staff last year, is looking forward to the upcoming season.



“We’re deeper than we were last year, and we had three return who are coming back with more skill,” said Bryce. “We’ve got a couple of freshmen and sophomores that can hit the ball a long way.”



The Hornets won two tournaments last season and came in second in a third.



“I think we’ll do equally well or better this year,” said Bryce. “We have six scoring players on the boys’ team instead of four, so we can take the four best scores out of the six.”



According to Bryce, enjoyment of the 2018 season played a role in the increased numbers on the team this season.



“When you have kids talking to others about how much they like the season and the sport, that builds interest,” said Bryce. “It’s exciting to see this program grow. and to see the enthusiasm.”