Oxbow — The Enosburg girls soccer team traveled to Oxbow on Friday earning a 4-1 win and extending their winning streak to six wins.
“We took advantage of the wind at our backs to score three unanswered goals in the first half,” said Enosburg coach Jason Hart.
Michaela Chase opened the ledger with a beautiful, lofted far post shot from the left side, according to Hart.
“Madison St. Onge scored the next goal on a quick break that resulted from a tremendous amount of hustle from both her and Gabriella Neuberger, who had the assist,” said Hart. “St. Onge was again involved in the third goal, assisting Erin Diette.”
Early in the second half Lacie Reed added the fourth and final goal of the game.
“Lacie capitalized on the penalty kick with a laser off the crossbar,” said Hart, “ and she battled hard up front throughout the game.”
Oxbow got on the board when Makenna Simmons finished a free-kick directly in front of the goal just outside the 18.
Goalie, Zoe McGee of Enosburg, had eight saves and goalie, Makenna Simmons of Oxbow, had eleven saves.
“This was a tremendous whole-team effort from the Hornets. Everyone played hard and played their role well.,” said Hart. “Gabriella Neuberger put in a particularly strong performance off the bench, as did Hannah Loiselle.
“Hannah Burns was a rock for us at the back once again. And Zoe McGee, though not tested often, made a number of important saves.”
The win brings us to 8-3. We play Richford at home on Wednesday in our senior game.