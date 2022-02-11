ENOSBURG FALLS — High school Principal Joseph Donarum was put on paid administrative leave Friday after using harmful language during the morning announcements on Feb. 10 in reference to the racist statements allegedly used in the audience during the Feb. 8 JV Girls basketball game, according to Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union Superintendent Lynn Cota.
“I apologize to my colleagues, my students, the community and all other people who, rightly, were offended by what I said,” Donarum said in a letter published Feb. 11. “I have learned a painful and powerful lesson. I thought I was doing something to further the District's goals around equity. I did just the opposite.”
Donarum allegedly used racial and homophobic slurs and one slur referring to people who may have intellectual disabilities, according to news reports.
Superintendent Lynn Cota released a community letter on Friday saying that the use of the language, while possibly good-intentioned, was completely inexcusable.
“I was disappointed to learn that Mr. Donarum, Enosburg Falls High School principal, used inappropriate and inflammatory language on the public address system at school,” Cota said. “Our preliminary information is that he intended to use those words as examples of unacceptable behavior and as language that could never be used.”
While Cota and Donarum confirmed that the announcement was made to try to teach students about what language was inappropriate and to ask for help in identifying the perpetrators of the racist remarks during the game, Cota said that the incident called for an investigation and appointed Mr. Timothy Trevithick as acting principal while Donarum is away.
“The use of those words, especially broadcast to the whole school, is inconsistent with our expectations for performance,” Cota said. ”Students and staff will be interviewed in the coming days to determine the specifics of the matter and the impact on our students the statements had. We believe that the words spoken are unacceptable, but employee discipline will depend on context and intent. Good intentions, even where poorly executed, matter.”
The Feb. 8 basketball game
After racial slur allegations disrupted an Enosburg Falls basketball game on Feb. 8, the Enosburg Falls Middle/High School curbed admission to the Enosburg girls’ Wednesday night basketball game against BFA-St. Albans.
“Enosburg administrators are investigating allegations of racial slurs that were reported to us at last evening’s girls JV basketball game,” Donarum said in a letter to parents. “At this time, we have every reason to believe that inappropriate language of a racial nature did occur.”
At the time, Enosburg Athletic Director Anthony Sorrentino emptied the student section after allegedly hearing racial slurs from students. Such a removal is in line with guidelines released by the Vermont Principals’ Association.
“This decision was made to protect the overall safety and well being not only of the other team but also our student athletes,” Donarum said in the letter.
This is the second time within six months that Enosburg Falls High School is contending with racial slur allegations. During a Sept. 18 soccer game, varsity players and fans allegedly yelled “racist, dehumanizing comments” at Winooski players, VPA director Jay Nichols told the Messenger back in October.
After the incident, school administrators limited the student crowd at a Nov. 1 matchup.
Ultimately, the investigation into the Enosburg-Winooski soccer game incident found no evidence of wrongdoing after administrators conducted interviews with Enosburg students, parents, coaches and the assigned referee. Winooski players, however, did not participate in the investigation.
Donarum said school administrators will complete the looking into the latest allegation as soon as possible.
“We are working collaboratively with the Middlebury administration. We are fully committed to resolving this matter so that our student fan section and community members can return to enjoying the winter basketball season,” Donarum said in the letter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.