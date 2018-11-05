ENOSBURG FALLS — Early Internet proponents said an online connection would revolutionize the way we communicate. That hasn’t happened in Enosburgh.

Yet the possibility seems closer after a multi-hour meeting Saturday morning that brought representatives from almost every board and organization in broader Enosburgh together.

The respective boards met individually for an hour mid-morning, starting around 9:30 a.m., at the Enosburg Falls High School.

Board members then gathered in the school’s library at 10:30 a.m. for a meeting that continued for about two hours.

Among the boards represented: the town selectboard, the village board of trustees, the Friends of the Opera House, the historical society, the conservation commission, the food shelf, the newly formed technology innovation committee, the recreation committee, planning commission and development review board, the Enosburg Business Association, and even the Missisquoi River Basin Association.

That is not a complete list. Many of those in attendance participate in multiple boards or organizations.

But despite the diverse array of boards and organizations represented there Saturday morning, everyone, without exception, agreed they share two critical issues: one, how to communicate and coordinate to share resources, combine rather than duplicate efforts and attract the most people, and two, how to attract more, and younger, volunteers.

Some of the groups’ hope for a solution seemed fixed on the new technology committee, which meets for the first time this coming Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the Enosburg Emergency Services building. The committee’s stated purpose is to advise and educate locals on technological options, discover technological resources and partner with local organizations to identify innovative ideas. That’s sure to help organizations struggling to digitally get their word out, which seemed to be most of the community represented at this meeting.

But a more likely solution seems meetings like these, which have already happened, in a slightly smaller scale, in the form of joint town-village board meetings and the Enosburgh Initiative’s regular volunteer assemblies.

Nary a person explained their group’s activities at this meeting without instant sounds of surprise, or pleasure, or praise from their fellow attendees. That was how the group reacted to the news of forthcoming bylaw amendments removing what planning commissioner and selectperson Polly Rico said were “too restrictive” rules prohibiting town residents from chicken coops, swimming pools, tool sheds and other accessory structures.

That was how the group reacted to news from Sarah Downes, chair of the conservation commission. Many attendees seemed unaware Enosburgh has a town forest until Downes explained the commission’s recent work maintaining it, and even more attendees seemed delighted to hear about a forthcoming hexagonal-roofed, three-sided kiosk near the Bridge of Flowers and Light including information on the Missisquoi River, the local ecosystem, Enosburg Falls and its people. Local construction students are building the kiosk.

For the full story pick up a copy of Monday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition