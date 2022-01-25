The Learning Tree Childcare Center in Enosburg is participating this year in the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP), a U.S. Department of Agriculture program that provides healthy meals and snacks to children, seniors and disabled people in care centers.
Meals are available to all participants regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. Program information may be made available in languages other than English.
Learning Tree plans to provide free or low cost food for all of its enrolled children based on their family income.
The current income eligibility guidelines established by the USDA are:
For more information about the program at the center and to learn how to enroll, email thelearningtreechildcare1@gmail.com or call (802) 933-8700.
