Sam Ruggiano, left, stands with new owner, Tyler Mumley, right.

ST. ALBANS — After serving the community for over 14 years, Ruggiano Engineering now has a new owner.

Tyler Mumley, a former employee at the St. Albans-based engineering company, officially bought the firm from Sam Ruggiano in August.

“It’s been a great profession, I raised my family in this area with the business,” Ruggiano said. “I’ve been intertwined with the community for years now, but it just seemed like the right time for my wife and I to plan our exit strategy.”

Ruggiano plans to stay on board at the firm for the next couple of years to help with the transition, although both Ruggiano and Mumley say not much is changing.

“The name stays the same, and we keep doing the high quality work we’ve always done here at Ruggiano Engineering,” Mumley said. “It’s just a slow changing of the guard.”

Mumley, who for the past several years has been working in a completely different field, decided to come back to civil engineering because of the close relationship he had with Ruggiano. After working two years with the firm, he left to work for a Stowe based software company called Inntopia, which sells computer programs to ski and golf resorts around the country. He worked as a product manager, before serving as the vice president of sales for more than three years.

“In the last six to eight months, I think we both realized there was still more work to be done in the area, I became more interested in getting back into engineering, and that’s when things started happening really quickly between us and figuring this out,” Mumley said.

Born and raised in Alburgh, Mumley has a local family history in engineering. His grandfather worked as a civil engineer in Swanton and the St. Albans area. But it wasn’t until college that Mumley himself became interested in the profession. Sparks grew from interest and once exposed, he fell in love.

