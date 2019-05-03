FAIRFAX – Emberlin Rose Heyer passed away after making her way into her loving parent’s arms, on April 26, 2019 at Northwestern Medical Center.

Emberlin was the daughter of Brian Heyer and Amanda Bittner.

She is survived by her loving parents, grandparents, several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 1 – 3 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton.

For those who wish, contributions in Emberlin’s memory can be made to NMC, c/o Family Birthing Center, 133 Fairfield Street, St. Albans, VT 05478.

“The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is to love and be loved in return.”

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com