ST. ALBANS — The St. Albans Elk’s Lodge Local Hoop Shoot was held on Saturday, December 7th at BFA St. Albans.
The following participants will be moving on to compete at the District Level at North Country High School on Saturday, January 4th.
8/9 girls Kate Toof (St. Albans Town), 10/11 girls Avery Guyette (Swanton), 12/13 girls Camyrn Benoit (Sheldon), 8/9 boys Grayden Robert (Sheldon) 10/11 boys Nolan Howrigan (Fairfield) 12/13 boys Brady Cutting (St. Albans City).
The 2nd and 3rd place winners from the divisions were 8/9 girls 2nd Katrina Farinaccio (Fairfield), 3rd Paulina Wolfe (Enosburg) 8/9 boys 2nd Asa Gates (St. Albans Town), 3rd Ray Toof (Fairfield), 10/11 girls 2nd Nora Gates (St. Albans Town), 3rd Alexandra Wayne (Fairfield), 10/11 boys 2nd Hank Williams (Sheldon), 3rd Charlie Levine (St. Albans City), 12/13 girls 2nd Reese Callan (St. Albans Town) 3rd Jilyan Bedard (Fairfield), 12/13 boys 2nd Peter Stebris (Sheldon), 3rd Joshua Andrew-Lewis (St. Albans Town). Thanks to the following volunteers: Margaret Montcalm, Sandy Bracey, Ed Morgan, Gerald Bailey, Laurie Boudreau, Robin Trombley, Gary Lawton, Cathy Moss, Mary Brouillette, Patrick Walker, Arianna Bourdeau, Abigail Paquette, Lee Paquette, Ethan White, Al Teague, Cheryl Teague, Kim Bourgeau.
1st place Annalise Robtoy (Enosburg)
2nd place Luca Boyea (City)
3rd place Madelyn Skar (Bakersfield)
1st place Brody Toof (Fairfield)
2nd place Aiden Lauxman (Enosburg)
3rd place Daniel Martel (Swanton)
1st place Cassidy Blaney-Feeley (Enosburg)
2nd place Abby Demar (SATEC)
3rd place Ava Giroux (City)
1st place Carson Neveau (SATEC)
2nd place Andrew Corbiere (City)
3rd place Gavin Nichols (Swanton)
1st place Madison Carey (Sheldon)
2nd place Sydney Preseau (SATEC)
3rd place Hannah Branon (Fairfield)
1st place Ethan White (City)
2nd place Marc Bechard (Swanton)
3rd place Braedan Caldwell (Bakersfield)