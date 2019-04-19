ALBURGH / SOUTH LONDONDERRY – Elizabeth M. “Betty” Gotshall, age 96, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019 at her son’s residence in Alburgh with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Pawlet, Vermont on July 3, 1922 to the late Harold & Lydia (Fitzgerald)Barnes.

Betty married Robert Gotshall on October 22, 1945 in Philadelphia, Penn. While living in Pawlet she was a telephone operator and worked at the Pawlet Locker for four years. She was also president of the Crescent Valley Home Demonstration of Pawlet. In 1948 she and her husband moved to South Londonderry where she worked for Warner- Wrights in South Londonderry. She worked at Stratton Mountain as a cashier for 28 years, and the Stratton Arts Council for 20 years. She was a lifelong member of the Tater Hill Country Club. Betty was a den mother for four years. She was a part of starting the Londonderry-Bromley Mountain Ski School.

Betty is survived by her four sons, Robert Gotshall of West Yellowstone, Mont.; Richard & Deborah Gotshall of Londonderry; John & Marilyn Gotshall of Oxford, Conn. and James & Heidi Gotshall of Alburgh. Grandchildren Eric & Claudia Gotshall, Courtney Gotshall & Alex Gotshall of Oxford, Conn.; Dillion Gotshall of Steamboat, Colo.; Christina & Ed Blanchard &Trampas & Lori Gotshall of Peru, Vt.; Tyler & Amy Gotshall, Nathan Gotshall & friend, Megan Ballentine, Briana Poquette & Kara Ashline & Daniel Babic of Alburgh, 13 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren. Nieces Patricia Dorr and Linda Hulett of Manchester, Vt. and nephew William Smith of Colo.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Robert and her sisters, Mary Croft and Sarah Barnes.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 4 – 7 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton.

A memorial service will be held at the Second Congregational Church on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. 2051 N. Main Street, Route 11, Londonderry, Vt. Interment will follow in the Mettowee Valley Cemetery, Pawlet, Vt.

