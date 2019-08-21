SWANTON – Mrs. Elizabeth K. “Spooks” Lapan, age 91, passed away Saturday evening, August 17, 2019 at the Villa Rehab Center. She was born in St. Albans, June 2, 1928, daughter of the late Herman Dewey and Josephine May (Gardner) Lampman. She married Fred Lapan September 20, 1952. Mr. Lapan predeceased her in 2001. Spooks spent her life as a homemaker caring for her family. In her free time, she enjoyed coloring, bird watching, cooking, and was proud of her Abenaki heritage. She was recently recognized as the oldest living Abenaki in the area.

Spooks is survived by her son David Lapan and his wife Tina, her grandsons Nathan Lapan, Kyle Lapan had his wife Jennifer, and her great-grandsons Aiden and Alexander Lapan, all of Swanton, and her brother Herbert Lampman of Highgate.

Her family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of the Villa Rehab Center, for their care and love they shared with Spooks during her stay with them.

At Spooks’ wishes, a private graveside will be held at a future date. As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with her family at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.