Haven’t had time to get up to date on what St. Albans City is voting on and what’s at stake this year?
Here is a list of everything you need to know about the city’s plans for the upcoming election on Tuesday, March 7.
What’s on the city ballot?
This year, the ballot has three articles. Article 1 asks for voters to decide on elected positions including a city councilor to represent Ward 3 for a term of three years, a city councilor to represent Ward 4 for a term of three years, and two library trustees for a term of three years each.
City councilor Marie Bessette is running for re-election in Ward 3, while Trudy Cioffi is running to succeed Mike McCarthy in Ward 4. Both Bessette and Cioffi are running unopposed.
Article 2 asks if the voters will adopt the City Council's proposed budget for the fiscal year 2024 totaling $10,981,753 with an estimated municipal tax rate of $1.0068 on the grand list.
Article 3 asks if the City of St. Albans should issue general obligation bonds or notes in an amount not to exceed $835,000 to finance the purchase of a fire truck.
Learn more about the budget and fire truck vote here.
When and where can I vote?
Voters will cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 at City Hall Auditorium on 100 North Main Street.
To update your voter registration information visit the state of Vermont’s My Voter Page.
