ENOSBURG — Enosburg voters approved five articles, electing six uncontested positions.
Moderator, one year, Patrick Hayes with 124 votes.
Selectboard, two years, Dean Wright with 126 votes.
Selectboard, two years, Philip Robtoy with 123 votes.
Forest Commission, one year with three elected, Sarah Downes, Ben Maddox, and Dennis Williams.
Article 2.
To see if the voters will appropriate the following sums of money:
A. $1,000 to the American Legion Post #42
B. $1,000 to the Enosburgh Town Band
C. $1,000 to the Enosburgh Conservation Committee
D. $2,500 to the Enosburgh Food Shelf
E. $2,000 to the Enosburgh Historical Society
The vote passed, although no specific vote counts are reported.
Article 3.
To see if the voters will appropriate the following sums of money.
A. $1,000 to Franklin/Grand Isle Restorative Justice Center
B. $5,840 to Franklin County Home Health Agency
C. $1,000 to Northwest Unit for Special Investigations
D. $1,000 to Franklin County Industrial Development Corp.
E. $500 to Missisquoi River Basin Association
F. $2,238 to Green Mountain Transit
G. $100 to Vermont Rural Fire Protection Task Force
H. $500 to AgeWell
I. $150 to Green Up Vermont
J. $1,000 to Cat Crusaders of Franklin County
The vote passed, although no specific vote counts are reported.
Article 4.
Will the legal voters of the Town of Enosburgh authorize the selectboard to spend an estimated $1,406,558 to meet the 2023 expenses and liabilities of the general fund of which $984,655 will be raised by taxes?
105 yes, 18 no, 12 blank votes.
Article 5.
Article 5, which passed, allows the town of Enosburg to "conduct any non-binding business thought proper when met."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.