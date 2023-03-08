FAIRFAX — Voters in the Franklin West Supervisory Union supported budgets for schools in Fairfax and Georgia.
In Fairfax, voters approved a $17.6 million budget for BFA-Fairfax, 518 to 428. The budget includes the addition of a high school teaching and learning coach as well as a partial interest payment on the bond voters approved for building renovations in December.
A surplus from the prior year, due to the labor shortage and some positions going unfilled, was split between the fiscal year 2024 and 2025 budgets, and is reducing some of the burden of an increased budget on taxpayers.
In Georgia, voters approved a $15.9 million budget for Georgia Elementary & Middle School with 418 total votes.
The budget includes $220,000 for capital improvement projects, including a new building elevator and upgrades to bathroom access.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.