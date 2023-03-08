SWANTON — Changing up from 2022's town meeting day, voters in the Missisquoi Valley School District approved the district's $44,983,567 budget.
The school budget vote included the election of a moderator, a clerk, a treasurer, and school directors.
Article 1.
Moderator, one year term, Tim Magnant won with a write-in campaign.
Clerk, one year term, 1059 votes to Nola Gilbert.
Treasurer, one year term, 1074 votes to Georgette.
MVSD school director from Franklin for a term of three years, 1015 votes to Joanne Johnston.
MVSD school director from Highgate for a term of three years, the seat will remain vacant until the MVSD board appoints someone to the position.
MVSD school director from Highgate for the remainder of a three year term, 962 votes to Renick Darnell-Martin.
MVSD school director from Swanton for a term of three years, Meaghan Conly won with a write-in campaign.
Article 2.
Shall the voters of the Missisquoi Valley School District approve the school directors to expend $44,983,567 which is the amount the school directors have determined to be necessary for the ensuing fiscal year?
620 yes, 556 no.
In 2022, MVSD's school budget vote failed at $41.5 million. This year, MVSD superintendent Julie Regimbal said she thinks the thoughts on schools post-COVID-19 helped boost voters' opinions.
"We don't have the big, divisive masking controversies and things like that happening right now," Regimbal said. "That sentiment really was part of our challenge last year."
Regimbal also said new legislation changed how ballots had to be phrased, and she said that could have had an impact on how voters interpreted parts of the ballots.
Article 3.
Shall the voters of the Missisquoi Valley School District authorize the board of directors of the said school district to borrow money to pay the current expenditures in anticipation of taxes and to sign notes for that purpose?
766 yes, 408 no.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.