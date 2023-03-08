FAIRFAX — Unofficial results from Fairfax are here.
Bryce McNall and Stephen Bessette will take the three- and two-year terms on the selectboard, respectively.
Matthew Hogan and Jennifer Patterson will join the Fairfax school board of directors, and Nick Hadden and Patricia Bakir will join the library board of trustees.
All ballot items passed, including the $4.1 million municipal budget and the capital reserve fund for infrastructure projects.
VOTE TOTALS:
Town Moderator: Roberta Rodimer 792
Selectboard 3yr. term: Bryce McNall 455; David Raymond 337
Selectboard 2 yr. term: Stephen Bessette 484; Tim Burns 352
Community Library Trustee (two posts): Nick Hadden 368; Patricia Bakir 341; Eliza Behrsing 337; Marti Sterin 218
School Moderator: Roberta Rodimer 784
School Director 3yr. term: Matthew Hogan 527; Daniel Mincica 354
School Director 2 yr. term: Jennifer Patterson 468; Katherine Cotter 396
BFA Trustee: Kathi Muehl 704
Cemetery Commissioner write-ins are being counted.
