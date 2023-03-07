ST. ALBANS — The public supported the Maple Run Unified School District's budget on Tuesday.
The $69.5 million budget passed 1,381 to 751.
The district is moving 10 and a half full-time positions previously funded by federal grants into the local budget. These include math, literacy and social-emotional interventionists; social workers; school safety workers and behavioral support positions.
Superintendent Bill Kimball said these positions increase the budget by about $1.2 million, and the move ensures services will continue after the grants sunset in the next two years.
Jack McCarthy, Amanda Giroux, Suzanne Kenyon and Charlie Brooks will join the school board. They all ran uncontested.
All communities included in the Maple Run school district will see an increase in taxes this year. That’s because the region’s Common Level of Appraisal, based on home values, has changed dramatically in the last year.
The fluctuation is most severe in St. Albans City, where the grand list’s value – last assessed in 2011 – has fallen too far behind what properties are selling for in the housing market. The owner of a $300,000 home in the city is estimated to see an increase of $816 in their education taxes as a result.
In St. Albans Town, the owner of a $300,000 home can expect a $60 increase in taxes, and in Fairfield, a $300,000 homeowner can expect a $399 increase.
