RICHFORD — The votes are in for Richford's town meeting day and the positions are called, save for two positions.
Kristen Sheperd narrowly won over Carl Wetherby for the open selectboard seat, with a total of 100 votes over 97. There were two write-in votes and 16 blank votes.
The position of moderator, with 64 write-ins and 151 blank votes, has yet to be named, as is the position of director of the community fund with 41 write-ins and 174 blank votes.
Four articles were voted on, pertaining to elected officials and the spending of town funds. Articles one, three, and seven are not included in these results.
Article 2. To elect the following officers
Moderator, 64 write-in votes, 151 blank.
Selectboard, 2 years, 173 to Alan Fletcher, 13 write-in votes.
Selectboard, 3 years, 171 to Andy Pond, 17 write-in votes.
Selectboard, 3 years with 1 year remaining on term, 100 to Kristin Sheperd, 97 to Carl Wetherby, 2 write-in votes and 16 blank votes.
Lister, 187 to Kim Collins, one write-in vote.
First constable, 159 to Jeremy Paquette, 27 write-in votes.
Planning commission, 166 to Jacques Desautel, 15 write-in votes.
Article 4.
Shall the Town authorize and empower the Selectmen to borrow money on the credit of the Town by note, Town order, or otherwise in a sum sufficient to meet the current expenses of the Town prior to the collection of its taxes and to meet any deficit of the town if the expenditures shall exceed the estimated revenues?
154 yes, 59 no, 2 blank.
Article 5.
Shall the Town appropriate the following sums of money and if so money, to raise money on the Grand List?
A. $3,500 to the Richford's Health Center Summer Day Camp Program?
166 yes, 46 no.
B. $4,846 to the Franklin County Home Health Agency, Inc?
173 yes, 39 no.
C. $150 to Green Up Vermont?
175 yes, 38 no.
D. $2,000 to the Richford Beautification/Image Committee?
166 yes, 47 no.
E. $500 to the Missisquoi River Basin Association?
161 yes, 52 no.
F. $500 to the Vermont Adult Learning?
128 yes, 64 no.
G. $500 to the Richford Conservation Commission?
133 yes, 57 no.
H. $2,500 to the Richford Economic Advancement Corporation?
128 yes, 63 no.
I. $2,000 to the Green Mountain Transportation Agency?
147 yes, 44 no.
J. $100 to the Vermont Rural Fire Protection Task Force?
151 yes, 39 no.
K. $500 to the VT Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired?
143 yes, 48 no.
L. $1,000 to Operation Happiness?
129 yes, 61 no.
M. $1,000 to Northwest Counseling?
126 yes, 63 no.
N. $2,000 to Northwest Unit for Special Investigations/Child Advocacy Center?
142 yes, 48 no.
Article 6.
Shall the Town vote the proposed 2023 budget in the amount of $2,823,052 to meet the expenses and liabilities of the Town and authorize the Selectmen to set a tax rate sufficient to provide for the same?
142 yes, 48 no, 25 blank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.