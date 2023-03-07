ST. ALBANS TOWN — The vote results for St. Albans Town are in with incumbents Brendan Deso and Jonathan Giroux retaking their seats on the St. Albans selectboard and all articles passing.
Vote tallies by article are below.
Article 1: Elections
Votes for three-year seat:
Jonathan Giroux – 833 votes
David McWilliams – 596 votes
Votes for two-year seat:
David Bray – 686 votes
Brendan Deso – 756 votes
Article 2: Town Budget
“Shall the Legal Voters of the Town of St. Albans authorize the Selectboard to spend an estimated $6,179,458 for the Town general expenses, of which $5,422,203 is to be raised by taxes.”
Yes – 869 votes
No – 649 votes
Article 3: Budget Carryover
Shall the Legal Voters of the Town of St. Albans authorize the Selectboard to use up to $100,000 of prior year general fund balance to reduce taxes for fiscal year 2024.
Yes – 1394 votes
No – 129 votes
Article 4: Fire Department Reserve Fund
Shall the Legal Voters of the Town of St. Albans direct the Selectboard to add $50,000 to the previously approved $125,000 Fire Department Reserve fund each year for a period of 5 years.
Yes – 1068 votes
No – 452 votes
