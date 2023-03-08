ENOSBURG — Northern Mountain Valley USD and Enosburg-Richford USD have both approved their budget and all ballot items.
NMV was approved by voters to have a budget of $19,481,245, while ER will have a budget of $21,423,069.
NMV Specifics
Bakersfield three year school director term - Arlene O'Rourke, with 507 votes.
Berkshire three year school director term - John Dziedzic with 473 votes.
Sheldon three year school director term - Miranda Johnson with 471 votes.
Article 4.
Shall the voters of the District approve the school board to expend $19,481,245, which is the amount the school board has determined to be necessary for the ensuing fiscal year?
398 yes, 187 no.
Article 5.
Shall the voters authorize the Board of School Directors to deposit $243,824, half of the surplus funds from the 2021-2022 school year, into the capital reserve fund?
482 yes, 98 no.
Article 6.
Shall the voters of the District authorize the Board of Directors to borrow money not in excess of anticipated revenue for the school year, pursuant to Title 16 V.S.A. 562(9)?
437 yes, 147 no.
ER specifics
Enosburg three year school director term - Akua Smith, with 113 votes.
Richford three year school director term - Morton Greenwood, with 115 votes.
Article 5.
Shall the voters of the District approve the school board to expend $21,423,069 which is the amount the school board determined to be necessary for the ensuing fiscal year?
100 yes, 35 no.
Article 6.
Shall the voters of the District authorize the Board of Directors to borrow money not in excess of anticipated revenue for the school year, pursuant to Title 16 V.S.A. 562(9)?
109 yes, 26 no.
Article 7.
Shall the voters of the District authorize the Board of Directors to deposit $72,500 of surplus funds from the school year into the capital reserve fund?
122 yes, 13 no.
Article 8.
Shall the voters of the Enosburgh-Richford Unified Union School District authorize the school board to purchase, for $15,000, approximately 30' x 100' of the property adjacent to the Cold Hollow Career Center?
113 yes, 22 no.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.