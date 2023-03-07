Georgia Municipal Offices

The Municipal Offices in Georgia are in one of the areas designated as a possible Historic Village Center.

GEORGIA — The four Town of Georgia Selectboard seats up for grabs were won by Jamie Comstock, Devon Thomas, Shannon Jenkins and Carl Rosenquist.

The remaining Town Meeting Day results of Georgia's ballot can be found below.

Article 1: Treasurer

Shall the voters authorize the Selectboard to appoint a town treasurer as provided a 17 V.S.A 2651?

335 yes

Article 2: Elections

Moderator, 680 to Carolyn Whitney Branagan

Selectperson, 473 to Jamie Comstock

Selectperson, 482 to Devon Thomas

Selectperson (2 seats), 399 to Shannon Jenkins, 427 to Carl Rosenquist

First Constable, 694 to Kevin Webster

Second Constable, 654 to Jamie Cota

Library Trustee (3 seats), 607 to Ben Ebert, 656 to Sara Walker

Planning Commission, 629 to Nicholas Martin

Planning Commission, 645 yo Suzanna Brown

Article 3: Firefighter

Shall the voters authorize the expenditure of up to $90,000, inclusive of the costs of benefits for a full year to be raised by taxes for the Town to hire a full-time firefighter/EMT?

443 yes

Article 4: Taxes

Shall the voters authorize payment of real and personal property taxes on Monday, October 16, 2023, by delivery to the town hall postmarked on or before that date

743 yes

Article 5: Budget

Shall the voter authorize total fund expenditures for operating expense of $3,729,774 of which $2,639,200 shall be raised by taxes and $1,090,574 by non-tax revenues

416 yes

