GEORGIA — The four Town of Georgia Selectboard seats up for grabs were won by Jamie Comstock, Devon Thomas, Shannon Jenkins and Carl Rosenquist.
The remaining Town Meeting Day results of Georgia's ballot can be found below.
Article 1: Treasurer
Shall the voters authorize the Selectboard to appoint a town treasurer as provided a 17 V.S.A 2651?
335 yes
Article 2: Elections
Moderator, 680 to Carolyn Whitney Branagan
Selectperson, 473 to Jamie Comstock
Selectperson, 482 to Devon Thomas
Selectperson (2 seats), 399 to Shannon Jenkins, 427 to Carl Rosenquist
First Constable, 694 to Kevin Webster
Second Constable, 654 to Jamie Cota
Library Trustee (3 seats), 607 to Ben Ebert, 656 to Sara Walker
Planning Commission, 629 to Nicholas Martin
Planning Commission, 645 yo Suzanna Brown
Article 3: Firefighter
Shall the voters authorize the expenditure of up to $90,000, inclusive of the costs of benefits for a full year to be raised by taxes for the Town to hire a full-time firefighter/EMT?
443 yes
Article 4: Taxes
Shall the voters authorize payment of real and personal property taxes on Monday, October 16, 2023, by delivery to the town hall postmarked on or before that date
743 yes
Article 5: Budget
Shall the voter authorize total fund expenditures for operating expense of $3,729,774 of which $2,639,200 shall be raised by taxes and $1,090,574 by non-tax revenues
416 yes
