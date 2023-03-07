SWANTON — Cody Hemenway and Steve Bourgeois won the two open seats for Swanton selectboard in tight races.
Final vote tallies and results for all Swanton ballot articles can be found below.
Article 1
Moderator, 682 to Brian Savage
Town Clerk, 708 to Cathy Fournier
Town Treasurer, 694 for Cathy Fournier
Selectperson, 418 to Steve Bourgeois, 279 to Jennifer Yandow
Selectperson, 267 to Nicholas Brosseau, 440 to Cody Hemenway
Lister, 675 to Amy Giroux
Auditor, 666 to Amy Giroux
Trustee of Public Money, 649 to Cody Hemenway
Library Trustee, 664 to Sarah Garvey
Library Trustee, 654 to Bianca Braman
Cemetery Commissioner, 178 to John Kaczkowski, 509 to Macy Lavoie-Dupoint
Collector of Delinquent Taxes, 684 to Betty Cheney
Article 2
Shall the Town appropriate $1,275,656.34 for the operation and maintenance of the Town Highway Department?
336 yes, 58 no
Article 3
Shall the Town appropriate $278,225 for fire protection?
345 yes, 49 no
Article 4
Shall the Town appropriate $196,784.08 to provide police protection to the residents of the Town of Swanton?
320 yes, 72 no
Article 5
Shall the Town appropriate $663,450.42 for the Town General expenses?
548 yes, 113 no
Article 6
Shall the Town appropriate $175,382.39 towards the maintenance & employee benefits of the Swanton Public Library?
454 yes, 205 no
Article 7
Shall the Town appropriate $67,490 towards the operating budget of the Swanton Public Library?
488 yes, 170 no
Article 8
Shall the Town collect its real and personal property taxes to defray the expenses of the Town for the fiscal year commencing January 1, 2023, and annually thereafter, by its actual receipt of payment (postmarks will not be accepted) at the Town Offices by 5 p.m. on October 15th, or if the 15th shall fall on a weekend of holiday, the following business day by 5 p.m., with an eight percent (8%) penalty and one percent (1%) interest per month (or portion thereof) due thereon for the first three months, and one and one half (1.5%) per month (or portion thereof) thereafter, to be charged for late payment of any installment
543 yes, 120 no
Article 9
Shall the Town appropriate $199,245 to provide rescue services to the residents of the Town of Swanton?
577 yes, 42 no
Article 10
Shall the Town appropriate $123,247.24 towards the operating and maintenance budget of the Recreation Department?
522 yes, 149 no
