ST. ALBANS CITY — The city ballot had few ballot articles and no contested races for the open ward seats. The budget, which brings the rate rate to 1.0068 per $100 grand list valuation, also passed without much of a challenge.
Article 1: Elected Positions
Ward 3 Alderperson: 33 votes to Marie Bessette, 1 write-in
Ward 4 Alderperson: 117 votes to Trudy Cioffi, 4 write-ins
Article 2: City Budget
Shall the voters adopt the City Council’s proposed budget for FY 2024 totaling $10,981,753 with an estimated municipal tax rate of $1.0068 on the Grand List?
338 yes, 118 no
Article 3: Fire Truck
Shall the City of St. Albans issue general obligation bonds or notes in an amount not to exceed $835,000 for the purpose of financing the purchase of a Fire Truck, and for the payment thereof pledge the credit of the City?
389 yes, 70 no
