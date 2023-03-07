ALBURGH — The ballots are in on the Islands, and Alburgh has authorized $300,000 to form a town rescue squad while declining the school district's budget request.
For elected officials, there were no contested races and no sizeable write-in campaigns.
Moderator, 308 to Terry Tatro.
Town clerk, 299 to Donna Bohannon.
Town treasurer, 280 to Donna Bohannon.
Selectboard, three year term, 294 to Elliot Knight.
Selectboard, two year term, 288 to Russell Duchaine.
Lister, 259 to Cheryl Dunn.
Auditor, 311 to Alton Bruso.
Deed Agent, Terry Tatro.
Constable, 298 to Jerid Creller.
Delinquent tax collector, 300 to Terry Tatro.
Article 3.
Shall the voters approve a budget of $849,603 with $211,853 to be raised by taxation, to be used for general town purposes?
249 yes, 83 no.
Article 4.
Shall the voters approve a budget of $1,055,156 with $954,656 to be raised by taxation, to be used for year-round maintenance of town highways?
249 yes, 84 no.
Article 5.
Shall the voters approve the sum of $70,000 to be raised by taxation for Alburgh volunteer fire department, inc., for general operating expenses?
249 yes, 83 no.
Article 6.
Shall the voters approve the sum of $25,000 to be raised by taxation for Alburgh volunteer fire department, inc., to be used to purchase equipment?
243 yes, 91 no.
Article 7.
Shall the voters approve a budget of $300,000 to be raised by taxation for the startup of Alburgh Rescue, inc.?
217 yes, 119 no.
Article 8.
Shall the voters approve a budget of $5,000 to be raised by taxation, for the planning and execution of the annual July 4th parade and festivities?
253 yes, 80 no.
Article 9, 10, 11.
Article 9, 10 and 11 authorize the selectboard to appoint a town treasurer and delinquent tax pursuant, along with authorizing a salary for the tax pursuant. All three passed with sizeable margins.
Article 12.
Shall the voters recommend to the Grand Isle Supervisory Union that they provide a bus for village students who attend Alburgh Community Educational Center?
193 yes, 135 no.
School District Article 1.
Will the Alburgh town school district authorize the school board to borrow in anticipation of taxes?
202 yes, 130 no.
School District Article 2.
Shall the voters of the school district approve the school board to expend $7,280,056 which is the amount the school board has determined to be necessary for the ensuing fiscal year?
162 yes, 172 no.
This year, Article 2 is the only article to be voted against by Alburgh.
