FRANKLIN COUNTY — Several communities across the county approved investments in emergency services this Town Meeting Day.
St. Albans City residents approved a new fire truck, while Georgia will hire its first full-time firefighter/EMT. Alburgh will start up its own rescue squad, Alburgh Rescue, LLC.
“The community was very supportive,” Alburgh fire chief Terry Tatro told the Messenger. “They know it’s a necessary service.”
For 50 years, the Alburgh fire department ran an all-volunteer rescue squad, but increased demand for service along with fewer volunteers — especially during the day — led the town to take a new approach.
The $300,000 approved by voters on Tuesday will allow the town to hire emergency personnel for the new organization. Tatro said the squad will use the fire department’s building and equipment for the time being.
“That’s fine for now but down the road, we'll be looking to create our own space which will have a couple of bays for trucks, some office space and training space, maybe even some bunk space,” Tatro said.
In Georgia, the full-time firefighter/EMT that was approved on Tuesday has been a long time coming.
Georgia Fire Chief Keith Baker said the $90,000 position was first approved by the selectboard last April, but the board later decided to postpone the issue and pose the question to voters.
The position is much needed, Baker said, because sometimes there are no volunteers available to respond to calls for an EMT. In addition, fire and rescue calls have increased by 25% in the last two years.
“It wasn't like last year was a one-year fluke of high calls. This year matched it,” Baker said.
In an investment into its fire department, St. Albans City asked voters for an additional 1.1% increase in municipal taxes to bring in $835,347.12 to pay for a new fire truck.
The department needs a new pumper truck to replace Engine 1 after the vehicle served the city for the last 22 years. An average lifespan for a fire truck is about a decade.
Problems with the truck include multiple instances of rust throughout the vehicle, problems with the brakes, engine oil leaks and a cracked alternator belt. Altogether, the vehicle has traveled 43,483 miles over its lifespan, but it’s still being used for nearby calls.
”Every time the truck rolls out, I cringe and say ‘When am I going to get the call that the truck has gone down on Main Street?’” Fire Chief Matt Mulheron said.
With the truck approved, the city will now need to place the order and then wait another few years before the truck arrives in St. Albans.
In the meantime, Mulheron said the fire department will still be able to use Engine 1 at a reduced capacity, especially as city call rates also jumped by 25% this past year.
“For a city this size, we have to have at least two trucks to run these calls,” he said.
