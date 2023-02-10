RICHFORD – Not much on Richford’s Town Meeting Day ballot will be different from last year.
On March 7, Richford voters will weigh in on the town’s $2.8 million budget, a few ballot items and candidates for selectboard. Richford will vote by Australian ballot in the town hall.
Three selectboard seats are up for re-election, but the races for two seats on the selectboard are uncontested, with Alan Fletcher and Andrew Pond set to remain in their current positions.
Voters will have to choose between Carl Wetherby and Kristin Shepherd for the one year remaining on the seat left vacant by Tim Green.
Town Manager Michael Olio said this year’s budget and ballot have no major hotbed issues, compared to 2022’s that had voters deciding whether to authorize cannabis retailers in Richford.
The 2022 vote on cannabis retailers resulted in a “no” from the Richford community, and it has not returned to the ballot in 2023.
Since it’s his first year on the job, Olio said he isn’t incredibly experienced with Town Meeting Day, but the budget and tax rate are changing marginally from 2022.
“It’s pretty standard, nothing really out of the ordinary,” Olio told the Messenger.
General budget
If the upcoming year’s budget is approved, Richford voters shouldn’t see much of an increase in their municipal taxes.
Richford will be asking voters to approve a budget of $2,823,052 for general expenses and liabilities of the town, and authorize the selectboard to set a tax rate that would meet this.
The bulk of Richford’s budget is heading to the highway department and associated costs, with other large sums going towards emergency and health services like Richford EMS.
The fiscal year 2024 budget is up from 2023’s budget of $2,707,442, representing an increase of 4.27%. Forbes has reported 2022’s national inflation rate to be around 8%, so this jump in budget request isn’t monumental.
Specific budgets
Article 5 of the Richford ballot will have voters decide on a few specific money appropriations for a total of $21,096.
Larger specifics include $4,846 to Franklin County Home Health Agency, Inc., responsible for providing home health care, rehab therapy and hospice services around Franklin County.
$3,500 would also go to Richford Health Center’s Summer Day Camp Program, with the other funds going towards organizations such as Green Mountain Transportation Agency, Richford Economic Advancement Corporation and Northwest Counseling and Support Services.
The $2,823,052 requested for 2023 doesn’t account for the $21,096 requested by Article 5, so voters will have direct control over that allotment.
Eagle-eyed voters may notice that in 2022, $1,000 was to go to Watershed Mentoring and is lacking on 2023’s ballot. Olio said for 2023, Richford never received a letter requesting funds from the organization that pairs children with older mentors.
Elected officials
Richford voters will also be asked to elect a moderator, three selectboard members, one lister, one first constable, two planning commission members and one director of the Richford Community Fund.
Out of those positions, only the seat left vacant by Tim Green’s early retirement is contested.
Carl Wetherby and Kristen Shepherd are the two candidates for Green’s seat.
Shepherd was appointed to fill Green’s seat after his retirement in 2022, but to keep the seat she needs to win the public vote.
A licensed therapist working as a program director at Northeastern Family Institute Vermont, Shepherd said she’s running to bring Richford closer together and get the family-feel back in town.
She said to help the community heal from the impacts of the pandemic, the town has to come together and take action.
“Richford used to be a very economic town, and now there are very few businesses here,” Shepherd said. “We can all sit around and talk about it, but until we’re ready to do something about it, it’s not going to make a difference.”
After multiple attempts, the Messenger could not make contact with Wetherby prior to press time.
