ST. ALBANS — On March 7, Maple Run Unified School District is seeking voter-approval of a $69.5 million budget that seeks to stabilize important student support positions.
The district is moving 10 and a half full-time positions previously funded by federal grants into the local budget. These include math, literacy and social-emotional interventionists; social workers; school safety workers and behavioral support positions.
Superintendent Bill Kimball said these positions increase the budget by about $1.2 million, and the move ensures services will continue after the grants sunset in the next two years.
“We work hard to keep our expenses down while delivering the services our district expects and needs,” business manager Martha Gagner said in a video produced by the district.
Ultimately, the budget’s 7.14% increase over the previous year is driven by salaries and benefits, the student support positions and inflated costs of utilities and supplies.
Meeting demand
In what is perhaps a consequence of the remote learning and isolation experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, students need increasingly more support, Kimball said. Resources in the community are either under-staffed or have a long waitlist, and so he said the district should step in to close the gap.
Maple Run social worker Ashley Czelatka, who works with 70-80 students, agrees.
“The needs of students have grown drastically, not only over the years but just this year alone,” she said in another video. “School is one the most consistent parts of a student's life, and so we need to have these resources here.”
City School math instructional coach Kyle Ashton said intervention programs ensure all students have access to equitable learning opportunities, and literacy instructional coach Angie Fitzgerald said basic literacy, math and social emotional skills are essential for people to fully participate in society.
“We are going to continue to use data-driven approaches to evaluate, re-evaluate and modify our current and existing structures for prioritizing the social-emotional, mental health and behavioral needs of our students,” said Alexis Hoyt, the district’s director of student support.
Tax impact
All communities included in the Maple Run school district will see an increase in taxes this year, despite the education tax rate going down 2.5 cents. That’s because the region’s Common Level of Appraisal, based on home values, has changed dramatically in the last year.
The fluctuation is most severe in St. Albans City, where the grand list’s value – last assessed in 2011 – has fallen too far behind what properties are selling for in the housing market. The resulting CLA in the city fell by 13.39%, and the owner of a $300,000 home in the city is estimated to see an increase of $816 in their education taxes as a result.
In St. Albans Town, the owner of a $300,000 home can expect a $60 increase in taxes, and in Fairfield, a $300,000 homeowner can expect a $399 increase.
This does not reflect the state’s income sensitivity tax adjustments, which can help out many Vermonters.
In 1997, the Vermont Legislature passed Act 60 and the state started using CLAs to ensure each town is paying its fair share of education property tax to the state’s Education Fund.
