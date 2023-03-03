Haven’t had time to get up to date on what St. Albans Town is voting on and what’s at stake this year?
Here is a list of everything you need to know about the town’s plans for the upcoming election on Tuesday, March 7.
What’s on the ballot?
This year, the ballot for Town Meeting Day contains four articles. The Article I includes the election of two selectpersons, one for two years and the other for three. Read about the candidates here.
Article I also asks voters to select a Town Constable for one year and a Library Trustee for three years.
Article II asks if voters will authorize the St. Albans Town Selectboard to spend an estimated $6,179,458 including $5,422,203 from taxes. Find out how that money will be spent and what it means for your taxes.
Article III asks if voters will authorize the Selectboard to use up $100,000 of the general fund to reduce the amount of taxes for fiscal year 2024.
Article IV asks if voters will let the Selectboard add $50,000 to the previously approved $125,000 Fire Department Reserve Fund each year for a period of five years.
Find out more about revenues for Saint Albans Town here.
Find out more about expenses for Saint Albans Town here.
How do I vote?
Voting takes place from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7 at Collins Perley Sports Center, 890 Fairfax Road.
An informational meeting on the budget and ballot questions will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 6 at the new town hall on 398 Georgia Shore Road. Remote participation is available via Zoom and the meeting ID is 893 0700 3215.
Those interested in an absentee ballot should request a ballot online with the Vermont Secretary of State’s website or download a registration form to bring to the town clerk’s office.
