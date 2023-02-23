ST. ALBANS — The race for Maple Run Unified School District board of directors is uncontested this year, with four seats up for grabs and just four candidates on the ballot.
The departure of Reier Erickson and the passing of Al Corey opened up two seats representing St. Albans City earlier this winter. Suzanne Kenyon and Charlie Brooks were appointed to fill those positions at the board’s Feb. 1 meeting and are on the ballot unopposed this March.
Jack McCarthy is seeking re-election, and he’ll be joined by Amanda Giroux in the two three-year seats for St. Albans Town.
Editor’s note: Candidates’ answers have been edited for length and for clarity.
Q: Why are you running?
McCarthy: This will be my third term on the board. I am running because I enjoy supporting my local community by helping the school district parents and staff but most importantly, the children.
Giroux: I have chosen to run for the school board so that I could be more involved in decisions that will affect my child through the years of their educational career. Also, to bring diversity to the board.
Kenyon: Upon learning there would be a vacancy on the board, I felt an obligation to help support the community and our schools. I feel like it’s important to be involved in the work, if you have the time and the desire to do so.
Brooks: I have two children in City School and a wife who works as a substitute teacher, which has led me to become increasingly involved. I felt that this would be a good place to provide my opinions and perspectives as a community member who cares deeply about the school.
Q: What topic you would like the board to discuss or address in the coming year?
McCarthy: The board is working on equity initiatives. For example, concerns regarding gender, economic status, race and ethnicity are important ones, just to name a few. We also need to be aware of equity among the schools themselves to ensure that all schools are receiving similar programming.
I also believe we need to advocate for school funding to support academic rigor, school safety and the social and emotional well being of students and staff.
Giroux: I would like to see the Liaison Program be discussed (I know the plan is to do so). Parents/guardians of those within the district want to know if the program is working as good as or better than the previous School Resource Officer program. As with any position, an evaluation should be done but it seems that some board directors are reluctant to do so.
Kenyon: Personally, I am excited to offer my unique points of view into future discussions and decisions. After sitting in on last week’s board meeting, I was able to get a small glimpse into how things work. I am eager to learn more and to take part in shaping the atmosphere and success of our schools.
Brooks: I would like to make sure that the board continues its work on making Maple Run as inclusive a district as possible, including addressing matters of social justice and special education.
Q: What perspective or experience will you uniquely bring to the board?
McCarthy: I am a retired educator who, over a career spanning 50 years, has served as teacher, principal and superintendent. I was MVU’s principal and, for 15 years, served as superintendent for Franklin Northwest Supervisory Union, which is now Missisquoi Valley School District.
Giroux: I will bring a realistic and open minded perspective to the board.
Kenyon: I bring with me the experience of a parent to a child with different learning needs. I know the Individualized Education Program (IEP) process very well and have knowledge of the personal experience of navigating supports needed for success.
Brooks: I am a baseball and soccer coach, and I see these kids in many roles outside of school. I think I can provide insight as to how we can help them grow socially as well as academically. I tend to be very self-reflective, and I hope to bring my ability to challenge perceptions, both my own and others, to the board.
