ST. ALBANS — With Town Meeting Day around the corner, local municipalities are preparing their 2024 budgets for voter approval.
Here’s a rundown of what St. Albans Town residents need to know before they go to the polls on March 7.
Article 2: Town Budget
“Shall the Legal Voters of the Town of St. Albans authorize the Selectboard to spend an estimated $6,179,458 for the Town general expenses, of which $5,422,203 is to be raised by taxes.”
Similar to the city’s budget, the town’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 reflects inflationary pressures and increases in the costs of health insurance premiums. Unlike the city budget, the town is also moving through a transitional stage as it plans to hire a new town manager next year and implements a restructuring initiative.
In combination, the two aspects have pushed the town’s expected expenditures up to $6,179,458 from last year’s FY 2023 budget of $5,301687.
The increase is reflected in the updated municipal tax rate proposed by the town, which comes out to a year-over-year increase of roughly 9 cents per $100.
“This increase is almost entirely driven by 3 key cost centers; $200,000 for the Town's share of the cost of readying the St. Albans Police Department to take on our coverage needs in July of 2024, another $200,000 for the Town's Public Works Apparatus Fund as approved by voters on Town Meeting Day 2022, and salary and health insurance cost increases,” Town Manager Carrie Johnson said by email.
For a $400,000 property, the increase would add between $360 to $400 to the property owner’s municipal tax bill.
“The Selectboard and our team here at Town Hall have worked diligently to ensure this is a budget that reflects the Town's needs, and not its wants,” Johnson said by email. “We all understand the tremendous pressures facing our taxpayers. Our businesses are still seeing huge cost increases on commodities and labor, and are also juggling unpredictable supply chains.”
Restructuring
The Town of St. Albans began mixing up its organizational structure after a number of administrative personnel left or found new work last year.
The FY 2024 budget reflects many of those changes. In the planning/zoning department, the former zoning administrator Megan Sherlund was moved into the newly-created director of community development position, which oversees both the zoning and assessing offices.
The department is also expected to gain an administrative assistant, who will also help cover similar duties with the town’s department of public works.
The town also budgeted extra funds toward its expected future changes. Johnson has announced her plans to retire in September of 2023, and the interim director of operations Al Voegele is expected to follow soon after.
To prepare for the change-up, the town budgeted extra funds to cover the salary and benefits of the new town manager, as well as added a salary line budget to the operations department as the town considers taking over the administration of the local option tax, Johnson said.
The town also plans to hire a replacement for its former stormwater utility director Emmalee Cherington. Right now, the utility is handled by a combination of the town’s public works director Dave Allerton and an outside firm.
Law enforcement
As discussed above, the town’s new policing agreement with the City of St. Albans will give the Town of St. Albans additional ownership of the St. Albans City Police Department by splitting costs and giving the town more administrative oversight into the department’s performance, but it will be a year and a half before the agreement officially goes into effect.
The town has begun to prepare for that shift by budgeting an extra $200,000 toward law enforcement to better fulfill its end of the contract with the city.
The additional $200,000 stacks on top of the $1.2 million dollars allocated toward the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Under its contract with the county agency, the town is obligated to keep the agreement up until at least July 2024.
Other ballot items
Article 3: Shall the Legal Voters of the Town of St. Albans authorize the Selectboard to use up to $100,000 of prior year general fund balance to reduce taxes for fiscal year 2024.
The above article is a typical one for the Town of St. Albans as its administration works to keep tax rates low each year. The primary difference is the change in the carryover amount, which differs each year.
This year the carryover is an estimated $100,000.
Article 4: Shall the Legal Voters of the Town of St. Albans direct the Selectboard to add $50,000 to the previously approved $125,000 Fire Department Reserve fund each year for a period of 5 years.
Similar to Article 3, the town has asked voters this question in the past, but the amount differs this year. In 2020, the town initially asked for $125,000 to cover future capital expenditures related to the fire department.
This year, the fund is being expanded with an additional $50,000 to deal with rising costs.
At the selectboard’s Jan. 18 meeting, residents requested that the extra $50,000 be added as a ballot item to allow voters to make the decision on the spend, which the board followed through on the following Monday at a special meeting to finalize the Town Meeting Day warning.
