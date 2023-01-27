ST. ALBANS — With Town Meeting Day around the corner, local municipalities are preparing their 2024 budgets for voter approval.
Here’s a rundown of what St. Albans City residents need to know before they go to the polls on March 7.
Editor’s Note: The ballot language quoted here is from the current draft of the city’s Town Meeting Day warning. The warning was set to be finalized and approved after the Messenger went to print Thursday night.
Article 2: City Budget
“Shall the voters adopt the City Council’s proposed budget for FY 2024 totaling $10,981,753 with an estimated municipal tax rate of $1.0068 on the Grand List”
City administrators are proposing a property tax rate of 1.0068% for the upcoming fiscal year, or an increase of .0478% over last year’s budget.
For property owners with a $200,000 residence, the increase would add $14.50 to last year’s bill to create an annual estimated municipal tax bill of $2,013.54 for next year.
The 2024 budget
The City of St. Albans proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 – the timeframe covering July 2023 to June 2024 – estimates that the local municipality will require just under $11 million to cover its expenses.
Property tax revenues are expected to cover less than half of that cost, or $5.1 million overall with the remaining provided through additional revenue sources, such as the city’s recreation programs and its dispatch center contracts.
Compared to last year’s budget, this year’s proposed budget is about $900,000 more than last year’s. Much of the increase, city officials said, are due to inflationary expenses and the 15% increases in the cost of health insurance premiums.
If the budget is passed, police and dispatch employees are also set to receive an across-the-board 10% increase in base wages combined with a 5% annual increase for cost-of-living adjustments.
This year, the city’s revenues also took a hit due to a new assessment of the Tabor Center. The building flooded back in 2021, and its reassessed value shrunk the grand list by about $7.5 million. To mitigate the impact to taxpayers, the city is looking to transfer $100,000 from its local options tax revenues to its general fund.
During City Council’s January meeting, city officials praised the administration for keeping budget costs as low as possible, pointing out that many of the additional cost factors were out of the city’s control.
“I think it’s a good budget,” Council President Chad Spooner said. “The cost of everything has gone up – gas, fuel, everything. We’re talking about, for the average $200,000 house, it’s $3 a month, basically.”
The new police budget
After signing an agreement with the Town of St. Albans over policing services just this week, the city is estimating the first funds from the arrangement will affect the budget in 2024.
By FY 2025, the Town of St. Albans will then be obligated to cover half of the costs of the department, including any start-up costs associated with the expansion of the department. Four additional officers are expected to be hired to patrol the town under the new agreement.
As for the overall cost of the city’s police department in 2024, the city estimates it will cost just over $3 million to run the department, which will be offset by roughly $400,000 in revenues.
The 2024 police budget, however, is largely similar to last year’s with most year-over-year changes being small increases in individual line items.
“That’s pretty good in this employee climate,” City Manager Dominic Cloud said.
Cloud explained the department will also begin a new way of replacing police cruisers with next year’s budget as a way to streamline the fleet. Instead of buying cruisers and running up repair costs over their lifetime, the city will buy new cruisers, finance the purchase and then sell the cruisers before repairs become too costly.
Costs of dispatching
While the police budget’s changes are minimal, the cost of providing dispatching services is going up. The city pulls in roughly $1.2 million through dispatching contracts with various municipalities in the area, but the funds don’t cover the full costs of operational costs due to a roughly $200,000 shortfall in the department’s FY2024 budget.
Cloud said the city increased the department’s spend this upcoming year due to staffing challenges. Roughly $130,000 of the proposed dispatch budget is going toward additional salaries and benefits for staff as a way to keep dispatch employees from leaving.
As the department currently functions, there’s just too much churn, Cloud said, and hiring new dispatchers has been a major drag on the police department administration. By making the job more attractive, the goal is to reduce that impact.
“I don’t see any other way to do it,” Cloud said. “We’ve ridden that horse to try to defend it for less and we just end up churning through dispatchers.”
Another major increase for the department is an additional $150,000 to cover maintenance costs and updates associated with the city’s radar towers. The city has two towers, and Cloud said the extra spend would help eliminate some ongoing issues that could open up additional coverage areas.
“It’s an investment in the police and fire departments overall,” Cloud said. “It’s a tough nut to crack.”
Pool impacts
When the city prepared its last budget, it made some educated guesses about the financial performance of the new year-round pool at Hard’Ack. After looking at how the last six months played out, Cloud said the city’s estimations on pool revenues – about $570,000 – were close.
The cost of running the pool, however, ended up being lower than expected. While the city set aside $587,412 in the last budget, administrators have budgeted $455,800 for the next fiscal year as the recreation department ended up needing fewer people to operate the facility.
This year’s recreation budget also includes funds for storage needs near the pool. As the department expands and updates the site, Cloud said Hard’Ack will most likely need some additional updates to meet customer’s expectations of the popular area while also providing enough storage space to house its equipment.
For now, the city is proposing to pay $8,000 to purchase a storage container at the site, and Cloud said he expects that Hard’Ack will need a more substantial solution in the future to match the site’s new look.
“The bar is higher for what that site looks like,” Cloud said.
Changes to the parking garage
To cover expenses related to its parking garage, the city is proposing a 10% increase to its fee structure.
Cloud said the city hasn’t raised its rates in the parking garage since it opened up in 2014, and the current fee structure doesn’t pay for the costs associated with the garage. Increasing the parking rates would bring in another $45,000 to close the gap between the parking garage’s expenses and revenues.
In the proposed budget, the parking garage revenues are expected to be roughly $200,000, but its operating costs are still higher at $245,000.
“We spend so much energy repairing things down there,” Cloud said. “Councilor [Tim] Hawkins was advocating that we increase some of our investment, and we’ve done that. But all of that costs money and, on the one hand, we’d like as much of that as possible to be borne by the users. On the other hand, we need the downtown parking system to work as a system. “
The 10% increase would mostly impact those who park regularly in the garage, such as those that hold monthly or annual parking passes. The first two hours of parking in the garage are still free.
The larger goal for the garage, Cloud said, is to get more people to use it, which would ultimately raise more revenue. To do so, Cloud recommended that the city change its parking policy for downtown spaces, cutting the allotted parking time on the street from two hours down to one hour.
Article 3: Fire Truck
“Shall the City of St. Albans issue general obligation bonds or notes in an amount not to exceed eight hundred thirty-five thousands dollars ($835,000) for the purpose of financing the purchase of a Fire Truck, and for the payment thereof pledge the credit of the city.”
To replace aging equipment, St. Albans City is asking voters for an additional 1.1% increase in municipal taxes which would bring in $835,347.12 to pay for a new fire truck.
The purchase would provide the department with a new pumper truck to replace Engine 1 after the vehicle served the city for the last 22 years. An average lifespan for a fire truck is about a decade.
Problems with the truck include multiple instances of rust throughout the vehicle, problems with the brakes, engine oil leaks and a cracked alternator belt. Altogether, the vehicle has traveled 43,483 miles over its lifespan, but it’s still being used for nearby calls.
”Every time the truck rolls out, I cringe and say ‘When am I going to get the call that the truck has gone down on Main Street?’” Fire Chief Matt Mulheron said.
If the fire department needs to respond to a call miles away from city limits, the truck doesn’t go out, Mulheron said. Its initial purchase in 2000 was meant to cover the potentiality of a fire in a tall building near the city center.
If voters approve the article, that doesn’t mean the city will have a new fire truck right away. Due to lengthy wait times for emergency vehicles, the city would need to place the order and then wait another few years before the truck arrives in St. Albans.
In the meantime, Mulheron said the fire department will still be able to use Engine 1 at a reduced capacity, especially as call rates jumped by 25% this past year.
“For a city this size, we have to have at least two trucks to run these calls,” he said.
