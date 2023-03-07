4 p.m. – A steady stream of people headed to the polls at St. Albans City Hall Tuesday morning, and Mike Boulerice had a few friendly words for all of them as they submitted their ballots.
“The short one goes in the machine, and the pink one in the box,” he said, motioning to each station.
“This isn’t a Dominion machine, is it?” a voter asked jokingly, which got a laugh from the justice of the peace.
“Please don’t break the machine,” city clerk Nicole Robtoy added.
The mood at polling places this Town Meeting Day included plenty of friendly backs-and-forths throughout the day as neighbors congregated in small groups, or struck up conversations with people they haven’t seen for a while.
Last year, worries about the COVID-19 pandemic still lingered after a rough winter with high case rates, but this year, the mood was closer to jovial as people came out to vote on local ballot items at both the city and town polling places.
The girl scout cookies helped.
Troop 30456 had set up around 11 a.m. at Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center and outside city hall to sell boxes of the popular cookie flavors. Troop leader Amanda Headley said she had signed up the girls in different slots to come out and sell cookies to voters as they passed by, and they quickly had small groups of people line up to whisk away the first few boxes.
Natalie Johnson and Willow Allen took the first sales shift.
Their favorite things about scouting?
“I like that you earn badges and meet new friends,” Allen said, before explaining some of the tasks she’s done to earn her first badge.
Johnson said she liked scouting because the troop does things that are “loyal to my city.” Her mother clarified that she meant community service.
As part of their scouting careers, the girls had visited AmCare, Peoples Trust Company and the St. Albans Police Department to learn more about their communities, and they've helped out at NorthWest Family Foods and cleaned up litter found on Lake Street.
Meanwhile, customers – including poll workers – were coming by to check out what’s available among the cookies.
A few promised to come back with cash.
- Josh Ellerbrock
3:30 p.m. — Enosburg experienced the same turnout as Richford, as of 3:30 p.m., as poll volunteers reported a slow day. It didn't stop their good-natured jokes or incredible maple cookies, graciously offered by Pierre Letourneau.
Heather Moore, a village of Enosburg trustee and Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union afterschool care program coordinator, said she's in favor of the school budget proposed.
"In all fairness, I do work in the schools so I was part of a lot of the budget conversations, but I think we're spending it wisely and appropriately," Moore said.
—John Custodio
3 p.m. — Richford's vote, Richford town clerk Kiley Deuso said, is going slow but steady with approximately 100 residents having voted as of 3 p.m.
- John Custodio
1:30 p.m. — By around 10:30 a.m., Brendan Deso, Jonathan Giroux, David Bray and David McWilliams had been standing outside Collins Perley Sports & Athletic Center in the cold for more than three hours.
“You have to be crazy to run for office in this weather,” David McWilliams said.
He and his fellow selectboard challenger, David Bray, had set up a tent with a small space heater and hot chocolate to ride out the day’s events.
And just across the way, the incumbent candidates — Brendan Deso and Jonathan Giroux — were wrapped up against the cold.
“It wasn’t this windy when we started,” Deso said.
For many local candidates, standing out in the cold on Town Meeting Day has become something of a tradition to help them cross the finish line during tough races. Many voters stop for a brief chat or hello on their way to the poll, allowing candidates to get in a few last words and weigh their chances.
Few candidates, however, have the set-up that the two Davids installed Tuesday morning after all four candidates arrived to wait out the day starting at 7 a.m.
“You want some hot chocolate?” Bray said to passersby.
Out of local races, the two open spots for St. Albans Town selectboard has featured some of the heaviest back-and-forth between candidates and their supporters as the two Davids question the town’s direction, and plenty of opinion pieces have ran in the Messenger raising issues with town’s proposed budget after a tax rate increase raised some hackles, especially for older residents on limited incomes.
Last night, the contention came out during an informational session on the budget, when David Bray said they spent two hours “quizzing” the two incumbents to get a better idea of the reasons behind a proposed nine to 10 cent increase in the tax rate.
Deso said he welcomed the civil discussion, thanking the candidates for the good questions, and he appreciated the steady stream of voters heading to the front doors.
“It’s just nice to see people engaged,” he said.
Both groups said they’d run good campaigns to get there. Bray said he knocked on about 900 doors to talk to residents, but he had an uphill battle when it came to name recognition after spending his professional career across the lake in New York. In comparison, Deso and Giroux spent some of their funds on campaign signs, which popped up around town, and Giroux said he also knocked on doors.
“I think we’re going to pull this off,” Giroux said
With a few hours left before the polls close, only time will tell.
—Josh Ellerbrock
12 p.m. — Up in Swanton, three out of four selectboard candidates braved the snow squalls to say hello to voters as they walked into the Swanton village complex.
Jenn Yandow, Nick Brosseau and Cody Hemenway bundled up alongside a few supporters, holding signs and waving to cars as they honked. Steve Bourgeois was not present.
Fred Wiseman, a third-generation Swanton resident after his grandfather moved to the area in 1901, said he had to come out and vote.
"There were some parts [of the town budget] like the fire department, that we really need, and some other parts not so much," Wiseman said. "I didn't have much of an opinion on [the school budget], I just checked yes because we all need a good education and good schools."
—John Custodio
11 a.m. — Georgia scouts sought to entice voters with cookies and popcorn at the elementary and middle school poll on Tuesday.
"We're raising money so every girl can be a Girl Scout," Aubrie Blaisdell, a junior scout, said.
She stopped several voters with her handmade signs and bright smile. Samoas, Thin Mints and Trefoils were piled high on her table.
Cookie sales are just one way Troop 61489 raises funds throughout the year. Money goes towards supporting the girls in all aspects of scouting, so there are no barriers to entry.
Logan Grimm and his mom, scoutmaster Heather Grimm, were also tabling to raise awareness of the efforts of BSA Troop 42. The troop is holding a spaghetti dinner this weekend and a "Stuff the Truck" event March 25.
Logan, whose been a scout for more than nine years, said camping is his favorite aspect of Boy Scouts. He's excited to go to the National Jamboree in Virginia this summer, where he'll meet scouts from around the country and participate in lots of outdoor activities.
—Bridget Higdon
7 a.m. — Good morning. Polls are now open across Franklin County.
Need to catch up on what's on the ballot? Read the Messenger's coverage here.
While many towns in the region are voting by Australian ballot, some are conducting some sort of floor vote today. Those towns include: Alburgh, Bakersfield, Enosburgh, Fairfax, Fairfield, Fletcher, Franklin, Highgate, Montgomery, Richford and Sheldon.
Return to this page all day for for updates from our reporters, photos, results and more.
—Bridget Higdon
