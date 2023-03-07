7 a.m. — Good morning. Polls are now open across Franklin County.
While many towns in the region are voting by Australian ballot, some are conducting some sort of floor vote today. Those towns include: Alburgh, Bakersfield, Enosburgh, Fairfax, Fairfield, Fletcher, Franklin, Highgate, Montgomery, Richford and Sheldon.
—Bridget Higdon
