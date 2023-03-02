ENOSBURG – Tax rates for those in the Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union are seeing minor changes in this year’s school budget.
Enosburg and Richford will be on one ballot and Bakersfield, Berkshire, Montgomery and Sheldon on another, but the tax rates for all towns are staying within three cents of each other, hovering around $1.30.
Northern Mountain Valley UUSD
In Bakersfield, Berkshire, Montgomery and Sheldon, voters will consider a budget of $19,48,245 and elect three school directors. Voters will also be asked to authorize the school board to deposit surplus funds and access limited loaned money.
Mary Niles was elected as the moderator and Emily Fecteau was elected clerk at an in-person meeting on Feb. 23.
The three seats — one in Bakersfield, one in Berkshire and one in Sheldon — are all uncontested.
Pending a write-in campaign, Arlene O’Rourke will take Bakersfield, John Dziedzic in Berkshire, and Miranda Johnson in Sheldon.
In fiscal year 2024 — which includes July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024 — the budget is proposed to increase 7% or $1.2 million from FY23, from $18,210,975 to $19,481,245.
FNESU business manager Morgan Daybell said competitive salaries and increasing transportation costs are a major factor in increased budgets in both districts.
“Gas prices are going up and everybody is having trouble hiring people, so salaries are going up,” Daybell said. “Such a big percentage of our current budget is what we spend on our people.”
He said by offering more competitive salaries and packages, FNESU has managed to hold on to more employees and fill positions that directly compete with jobs in the private sector.
Bakersfield’s anticipated tax rate will be $1.4082, Berkshire will be $1.3330, Montgomery will see $1.3350 and Sheldon is looking at $1.4129, all pending voter budget approval.
Enosburg-Richford
Voters in Enosburg and Richford will be asked to approve a budget of $21,423,069, an increase from FY23’s budget of $20,174,529.
Daybell said across the board, schools are being hit by staff shortages and ER is no different. He said each year, they lose some folks to jobs in Chittenden County.
“What we’re seeing with all the challenges of COVID-19 and the increased needs of kids is that in addition to losing folks to Chittenden County, we’re now losing people out of the recession as well,” Daybell said. “There’s just not a lot of teachers coming on to backfill that.”
Enosburg’s projected tax rate will be $1.3970, and Richford is anticipated to see $1.1970, both pending budget approval from voters.
Just like in NMV, the positions of moderator, clerk, and one board seat from each town are open but uncontested.
Pat Hayes was elected moderator and Billie Jo Draper as clerk on Feb. 23.
In Enosburg, Akua Smith is running for the seat, and in Richford, the seat is projected to go to Mort Greenwood, pending write-in campaigns.
Article 8 on the ER ballot asks voters to approve or deny the Enosburg-Richford school board to purchase a chunk of land approximately 30’ by 100’ adjacent to the Cold Hollow Career Center for $15,000.
The goal? Another parking lot.
“We’re putting in an additional sugar house, and we’re required to increase parking,” CHCC director Nathan Demar said. “We’re just trying to stay up to code, and we need extra parking.”
Where to vote
Bakersfield residents will be able to vote in the Bakersfield town hall between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., Berkshire residents in the Berkshire town office between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., Montgomery residents at the Grange Hall between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., and Sheldon residents at the Sheldon elementary school between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
In Enosburg, voters can go to the Enosburg Falls High School between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., and Richford residents can vote at the Richford town hall between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
