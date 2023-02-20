FAIRFAX — For the upcoming fiscal year, the Town of Fairfax is seeking voter approval for a $4.1 million budget of which approximately $3 million will be raised by property taxes.
Town Manager Sarah Hadd said this budget addresses the increased cost of fuel, salt and supplies that many municipalities are facing while still attempting to minimize costs to taxpayers.
The town’s total expenditures this next fiscal year are projected to be 6% greater than last.
The budget also reflects changes in the Town Clerk’s office, which already includes two full-time positions and will now include a part-time assistant. The change-up was prompted by the retirement of longtime clerk/treasurer Deb Woodward this past August.
“We took her retirement as an opportunity to rethink that department so it is better positioned for the future, given our increasing volume in demand for services,” Hadd said.
Lynn Parah is now the town’s full-time clerk, and the selectboard is appointing a treasurer during Monday’s meeting.
The town will save a bit of money this year by merging emergency management with the fire department. Emergency management coordinator Stephen Bessette is stepping down, and his responsibilities will be given to the town’s new fire chief Micah Genzlinger.
“I think the town is really thankful to Steve for his service … and I believe our new fire chief is fully capable of taking on this role,” Hadd said.
Voters will also be asked to consider Article 3, which would establish a capital reserve fund to tackle larger infrastructure projects.
Hadd said retiring DPW supervisor Tim Germaine did great work taking care of Fairfax’s roads, but now it's time to turn attention to bridges, especially the one on Rood Mill Road.
A capital reserve fund would allow the town to save up money for these types of projects at an annual rate of $0.035 per dollar of the grand list. Based on the current grand list, Hadd said the capital reserve would generate $227,842 a year.
She also hopes to secure grant funding for these more substantial public works projects.
Selectboard 3-year term
Bryce McNall
Bryce McNall is seeking election to a three-year seat on the selectboard. Born and raised in Fairfax, he said he’s now looking to give back to the community he loves.
With a professional background in excavation, construction and farming, serving in municipal government would be a new experience for McNall, but he says he’s up to the task.
“If I get elected, I’ll get in there and start listening and learning and go from there,” he said.
McNall’s main concern is the recent “crazy” tax increases in town. He doesn’t have any recommendations yet for ways to cut or decrease spending, but said if he’s elected he’ll quickly learn the ropes.
David Raymond
David Raymond, the former battalion chief of the Fairfax Fire Department, has thrown his name in the hat for a three-year seat on the selectboard. Despite multiple attempts, the Messenger could not reach Raymond prior to publication.
Selectboard 2-year term
Stephen Bessette
Stephen Bessette is running for re-election to his two-year seat on the selectboard. First elected to the board in 2015, he is a life-long resident of Fairfax and former emergency services worker.
“I think I have a lot to give the town,” he told the Messenger. “I bring a lot to the table with my history and the amount of years I’ve lived here.”
Bessette spent 34 years with the Fairfax fire department before an injury forced him to retire. He was also the town’s emergency management coordinator for 20 years.
During the budget building process, he said the selectboard works to be as “thrifty” as it can, while still paying employees competitively and taking care of the town’s roads.
“I know taxpayers don’t want to increase taxes, but you have to look at the whole picture,” he said.
Asked to share a moment he’s proud of from his time on the board, Bessette pointed to his flipped vote in 2020 for Fairfax’s resolution in support of racial justice. He first voted “no” on the declaration, but he changed his vote after hearing testimony from residents of color.
“I was really resistant to it to start with, but they spoke of how they were treated, not only in public, but in the school system, and that right there changed my mind,” he said.
Bessette said he’s always open to speaking with residents, and he encouraged folks to attend selectboard meetings or reach out to him personally if they have a question or a concern.
Tim Burns
Like his opponent, Tim Burns has spent his professional career in emergency services. He’s a full-time firefighter and EMT in Burlington and moved to Fairfax in 2016. He and his wife have a two-year-old son and are expecting their second child.
“I realized that a young, fresh mind with a new perspective like myself could be beneficial on the board,” he told the Messenger. “I think we need to keep up with the times and the growth that Fairfax has had and find some new ways and ideas to fund such growth.”
Burns has some ideas for that already. He’d like to look at the town’s fee structures and how they compare to other towns and municipalities. He also thinks Fairfax could be going after more grant funding for capital improvement projects, like road maintenance and supplies for emergency services.
Burns has attended selectboard meetings in the past and would like to see the board take on a more assertive role in overseeing the town departments. Fairfax overspent on its budget last year and the way that was handled was irresponsible, he said.
“I don’t want to micromanage, but we need more checks and balances,” Burns said, and he’d like the selectboard to take more responsibility for its actions.
“I'm not looking to make it like Chittenden County or make it like any other town. Fairfax is unique. That's why I live here and love it here. And that's why I want to stay here,” he said.
This article was updated at 5:33 p.m. Feb. 21 to clarify the staffing of the Town Clerk's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.