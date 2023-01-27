ST. ALBANS — This week the Messenger kicks off our newsroom’s coverage of Town Meeting Day 2023.
Since the late 1700s, Vermont towns and villages have held annual meetings to vote on elected officials and municipal budgets. Every year since, local newspapers have been essential in ensuring voters have the information they need to make informed ballot decisions.
From now until March 7, Messenger reporters will be sharing in print and online everything you need to know before you go to the polls.
We’ll talk to town administrators and school superintendents about their fiscal year 2024 budgets, and after the filing deadline on Jan. 30, we’ll begin interviewing candidates running for school boards and selectboards.
Town Meeting coverage will be delineated in print by a special red banner at the top of the page. On the web, you can find these stories at samessenger.com/elections_2023.
Online today, reporter Josh Ellerbrock provides a guide to the ballots of St. Albans City and St. Albans Town. Colored pie charts should help you visualize how your tax dollars will be spent.
Look out in the weeks ahead for coverage of ballots in Enosburg, Swanton, Fairfax, Georgia, Highgate and Montgomery, as well as the county's school districts.
As we delve deeper into the election, we want to hear from you. Send Letters to the Editor to opinion page editor Emerson Lynn at elynn@orourkemediagroup.com. Send questions about our election coverage to managing editor Bridget Higdon at bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.
And finally, don’t forget to vote. Registered voters can request a mail-in ballot from their town clerk or vote in-person from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 7 at local polling stations.
If you need to register to vote, visit your town office or go to mvp.vermont.gov.
