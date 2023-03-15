ENOSBURG — In the midst of a nor’easter, Enosburg Falls voters approved all eight ballot articles, including continuing to fluoridate the water system and $840,131 for the village general fund budget.
There were no successful write-in campaigns, so Samuel Vaillancourt, Heather Moore, Leonard Charron, Sandra Ferland and Eli Gabuzda will remain on the Village board of trustees.
The $840,131 budget is an increase from 2022’s $606,563, which village manager John Dasaro said was mostly due to inflation and the funding of a new plow truck.
Dasaro said about 40 people voted during the day Tuesday for trustees and elected positions, and 17 people showed up for the floor vote regarding article items in the evening.
Voters approved funding to upgrade village sidewalks, put up holiday lighting and patriotic banners, supply funds to the Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation, and provide funds towards an equipment replacement fund.
The hotbed issue this year was the debate surrounding fluoride in the village water system, but voters unanimously decided to continue the practice known for preventing tooth decay.
Dasaro said two members of the Vermont Dental Society made the trek to Enosburg to answer questions, but there wasn’t much of a discussion.
Even with the winter storm, Dasaro said numbers for the in-person vote were higher than previous years, even pre-pandemic. He said the village would like to have more people involved in the future, but this year’s ballot was straightforward.
“It’s nice to have people come out and ask questions, so we were very happy to have that,” Dasaro said. “We look forward to it in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.