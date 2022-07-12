ST. ALBANS — About a month away from the primary election, lieutenant governor candidate Patricia Preston said she is feeling “really good.”
“I am a lesser known name in some ways,” she said. “But for me, it just comes back to the individuals who reach out and say, ‘I've never had a candidate I felt connected to before.’ And that for me is something that helps me get up and keep cranking every day.”
Seated in the Messenger office late last month, Preston said she feels she represents the “wave of change” that is set to come to Montpelier this year, when dozens of new legislators are expected to be voted in.
A native of Randolph Center who now lives in Burlington, Preston is passionate about seeing more representation, especially more women, in elected office.
“That's something that matters a great deal to me, making sure we see women in politics,” she said.
Preston is a Democrat facing former Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman, State Rep. Kitty Toll (D-Danville) and State Rep. Charlie Kimbell (D-Woodstock) in the Aug. 9 primary.
In Vermont, the lieutenant governor has two prescribed duties: to preside over the state senate and to fill in for the governor if need be.
“Outside of that, what that role is and what it can be is largely up to the individual,” Preston said. “And I look at it as an extension of the work I've been doing for the last 10 years, which is coalition building across the state and elevating the voices of Vermonters.”
For about the last decade, Preston has worked as the executive director of the Vermont Council on World Affairs, a nonpartisan nonprofit focused on improving the state of Vermont and helping Vermonters become “802 Ambassadors.”
“I actually look at the role outside of those two primary duties of lieutenant governor as exactly what I've been doing for a decade,” Preston said.
Though her agenda of climate action, affordability and rural development is not unlike that of her competitors, Preston said her nonpartisan experience and relatability set her apart.
‘Actively in this’
Of all the Democrats running for lieutenant governor this term, Preston is the only candidate with no legislative experience. But should she win, she would follow in the footsteps of Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, who also had no prior involvement with lawmaking.
“I think it's important to understand you can be very highly qualified and uniquely qualified without having had that path,” Preston said.
Afterall, the lieutenant governor does not introduce legislation or vote, unless a tie needs to be broken in the senate.
Preston said her life and work outside of Montpelier will help her to bring a new and relatable perspective to the position.
“I am actively in this,” she said. “I'm looking for a house to buy, so when we talk about the housing crisis and affordability, I understand it. It's impacting me directly.”
When the state tackles issues like affordable child care, it’s personal to Preston, who wants to have a child but continue to work.
“And when I talk about the climate crisis, it’s because my hypothetical children and I will be living in it. That’s why I’m fighting,” she said.
Building a climate workforce
When Preston came to St. Albans back in September, she visited ReSOURCE’s Construction Training Center, which equips individuals with the skills necessary to enter the carpentry, construction and weatherization fields.
Preston said she was impressed by what she saw there and would use her platform as lieutenant governor to amplify similar programs across the state.
“What I can reasonably do as lieutenant governor is wave the flag, point them out and say, ‘This is what we can do,’” she said.
At the Resilient Vermont Conference held in February in Norwich, Preston had the opportunity to hear from folks working in renewables. There, she realized that Vermont needs to take a multifaceted approach to renewable energy. The state will not meet its climate goals using wind or solar alone, she said.
“There's a ton of money going towards weatherization and climate and all of that, but we need people in the workforce who are getting the jobs training to do that work,” she said.
The conference was a valuable experience that motivated her to want to host a similar event.
“I was just brainstorming there the whole time saying, ‘What we need to do is bring people together and look at this as a statewide approach and actually have these voices at the table,’” Preston said.
