ST. ALBANS — When Becca Balint first ran to represent Windham County in the Vermont State Senate, her mom pulled out a newspaper clipping from her high school years.
“I told [the reporter] that I wanted to teach and then to write and then hopefully run for office someday,” she recalled, seated in the Messenger office last week. “I actually did all that.”
Balint, president pro tem of the Vermont Senate, is now seeking to be Vermont’s lone representative to the U.S. House. She faces Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, Dr. Louis Meyers and Sianay Chase Clifford in the Democratic primary on Aug. 9. A victory would make her Vermont’s first woman and openly gay representative.
Experience as a legislator and historian has shown Balint that Vermont’s needs will not be met without federal investment. The investments in housing she helped steward for example, are not sufficient on their own.
“It's not going to be enough and that's a heartbreaking part of the job,” she said.
As the country deals with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Balint would like to see a similar level of federal investment as was made in communities after World War II. Small municipalities need funds to build more housing and improve their water and sewer infrastructure, she said. Schools need money to bolster student mental health supports, and health care needs to be made more affordable.
“But the overarching reason for me to run right now is really this battle that we're seeing globally around support of democracy,” she said. “That is the issue that pushes me more than any other issue.”
‘Not a big P progressive’
As Balint takes her campaign for U.S. Congress across the state, she’s found many Vermonters concerned about the extreme partisanship they see both here at home and in Washington D.C.
“It prevents us from doing really important work as politicians, if we can't move beyond that,” she said. “But it’s something that I feel like I've been good at. I want to continue to be that person who can be respectful of different views.”
Though she styles herself a “progressive Democrat,” Balint was keen to point out to the Messenger that she was voted unanimously by Democrats in 2020 to be President Pro Tempore.
She also cited having had civil conversations with minority leaders Sens. Joe Benning (R-Caledonia) and Randy Brock (R-Franklin).
“I’m not a big P progressive in Vermont,” Balint said. “I think that’s an important distinction.”
In fact, several of the state’s — and the nation’s — biggest issues, like income inequality and housing affordability, she said, can be or are already supported by folks from both political parties.
Funding downtown improvements
To make quality housing more accessible and affordable, Balint said the federal government needs to pay more attention to rural development.
“Millenials and Gen Z want to live where they work,” she said. “We should be making it possible for small cities and towns across the state, but also the nation, to be able to build housing in those downtowns.”
Balint thinks the money to do so can come from two places: a fossil fuel windfall tax and a carbon dividend.
A windfall tax, or a tax on an industry’s sudden and unusually high increase in profit, would be especially beneficial right now as the price of gas inflates, she said. A carbon dividend, which charges polluters but returns money equally to all, would help the country transition away from fossil fuels.
“We have to put healthy regulations on the market, but also reduce costs for regular people here at home,” she said.
Supporting affordable health care
After Balint had her son, she said she spent her first few days as a mom on the phone with her insurance company, fighting over what hospital bills were going to be covered.
“Those were supposed to be the most beautiful moments, but I will never forget those feelings of incredible anger and frustration,” she said.
In Balint’s view, Americans are paying too much for health care and getting little in return. She’s a believer in “Medicare for All,” but knows it will be a long and hard fight to achieve it.
In the meantime, she’d like to see an expansion in the age bands that are eligible for Medicare. And on the campaign trail, she said she’s even heard staunch conservatives say they learned during the pandemic that health care cannot be tied to employment.
“The number of people who lost their coverage because they lost their jobs was really alarming,” she said.
Balint also believes Medicare must cover mental health care, and federal investments should be made in training programs for counselors and psychiatrists.
The pandemic disrupted not only the academic, but the social and emotional learning of students, and there are now not enough trained mental health specialists to meet the demand.
“We need to invest in these supports across the nation, or we're going to have a generation of kids that essentially are emotionally disconnected,” she said.
