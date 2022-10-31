ENOSBURG and MONTGOMERY — Franklin-7 voters will have three names to choose from on Election Day, Nov. 8, for the Vermont House of Representatives.
Democrat Cindy Weed, Republican Allen “Penny” Demar and Independent Suzanne “Suzi” Hull-Casavant are competing for the seat currently held by Rep. Felisha Leffler (R-Enosburg), who declined to seek re-election.
Weed served as a member of the Vermont House of Representatives representing Franklin-7 from 2017 to 2019 and from 2012 to 2015. Along with time spent in office, Weed said her experience serving on school boards, involvement in the Enosburg Opera House and time as president of the Enosburgh Historical Society gives her the background necessary to serve the district.
Demar swept the Republican primary with 85.9% of the party vote and got involved because he felt that “common sense” decision-making was needed in Montpelier. He said he believes the influx of grants and state and federal money into the area needs to be taken seriously.
Hull-Casavant cites her community service and dedication to working for the public as reasons why she’d make a good representative. She said her time spent serving on boards and working with non-profits has made her well-known inside and outside of the community, and shows she likes to partner with many groups to bring positive change. In 2010, Hull-Casavant received recognition from the Franklin County Chamber for her community service.
The three candidates were asked the same questions by the Messenger, with their answers edited for clarity and length.
How would you like to see the district grow, economically and as a community?
All candidates agreed that small businesses are essential to growth in town, with Demar and Hull-Casavant both saying aspects of Act 250 are hindering economic progress.
Weed said the district’s trend of diverse agriculture is moving the community forward, bringing and keeping jobs in the area.
Weed: There’s been a lot of diversification here in the district. We have a famous goat farm, award-winning cheese that has been very successful, there’s maple sugar makers, and that seems to be a growing trend. It would be nice to have all of those at work to keep our landscape open, and to have the people help build the economy and create jobs.
Demar: We’ve got to make it more conducive for small businesses. I think [Act 250] has got to be looked at and scrutinized to do what’s right for our area and Vermont. The application process is way too long and it’s expensive. All of the regulations have got to be reviewed because it’s a different time than when they were instituted.
Hull-Casavant: I think broadband needs to be here, infrastructure on the roads so people can get to where they need to be safely. I feel like small businesses in Franklin County and beyond have been holding everything together, and it became obvious during COVID-19 how important those things are when we couldn’t count on the bigger things.
How can the district help with Vermont's housing crisis?
Hull-Casavant said the district has issues with short-term housing rentals like AirBnBs in the tourist seasons, and the community needs to work on that problem together to find a solution for both homeowners renting out their properties and people looking to live in the area long-term.
Weed and Demar both suggested offering incentives to landowners and contractors to build more permanent affordable housing.
Demar: I do believe we need affordable housing, how we get to that I don’t know. I think we’ve got to give incentives to people to do that type of construction. I don’t know the permit process as far as planning commissions and DRBs, but we’ve got to work with our town leaders and come up with some sort of solution where this stuff is available.
Hull-Casavant: We have a lot of land. Act 250 is cumbersome with building multiple units within your growth centers for housing. We are unique, we are at the base of Jay Peak. We have a lot of seasonal housing, and a lot of people are trying to meet their budgets and increase their income with some short term rentals, so how do we balance a person’s need to make an income while freeing up some long-term housing?
Weed: If businesses can offer housing to people that are coming from out of state, that would help. But, of course there has to be the housing stock. We have a lot of old housing stock, so we need to refurbish those. And there are some contractors in town that are doing that, taking the older housing stock and refurbishing it, and we need to invest in weatherization for the older stock.
What do you think is the biggest problem faced by your district?
Demar and Hull-Casavant agreed that affordability is one of the most important issues facing residents, with expensive grocery bills and high taxes. Demar said the elderly of the district are especially vulnerable but will try to remain independent for as long as possible before asking for help.
Hull-Casavant suggested looking at where tax dollars are spent, and trying to make spending as efficient as possible.
Weed discussed the impact of massive dairy farms on local dairy producers who can’t compete with nationalized milk pricing, and the district’s declining population and workforce.
Hull-Casavant: I think the top of everyone’s list is affordability. How do we increase our food supply locally? The food prices have gone through the roof, and I don’t know if we’re going to change gas prices locally. Certainly look at our taxation and the spending of taxes. I think 36% of the state budget is human services. Are all of those focused in the most immediate area? I guess looking at how we spend, without increasing spending on taxpayers here, because of the affordability of things we can’t control and how we spend within the state because we can.
Weed: I think the farmers have a challenge because they are on a national milk pricing scheme, and certainly you can produce milk a lot cheaper at mega cow farms that they have out west. It’s making it challenging that they don’t set their own price. I think expanding to organic dairy gives them a little more return on their investment. I think we have less people available in the workforce and less people are being born, our schools are getting smaller, so I think we have to be more open and inviting to new people.
Demar: Cost. Inflation is huge. We have an elderly community, and I’ve been on the campaign trail and it always comes down to “my heat bill, my grocery bill and my taxes.” These people live on a fixed income, and you tell these elderly people “There is help out there, why don’t you check with this, or this or this?” These elderly people are very proud and independent, and they would rather have a lower grocery bill on their own decision than ask for help. Not all, but I think it’s a big concern.
What makes you the better candidate?
Demar and Hull-Casavant agreed that they will represent the people fairly and not vote along party lines, supporting good bills instead of those favored or disfavored by one group.
Weed said her voting record, endorsements from environmental and workers rights groups, and experience are key to her candidacy.
Weed: Because of my legislative experience and voting record, I’ve been endorsed by four unions in Vermont, two environmental groups, and rights and democracy and public interest groups in Vermont. I have a 100% voting record for the environment because I feel very strongly about the environment, and the rights of workers to be treated fairly and compensated fairly.
Demar: I am running for the right reasons. I’m not politically inclined, I’m not a party person. I will take every program and bill and support it or not support it on its own merits. And if a Democrat comes up with a good bill, and it's good for Enosburg and Montgomery, I will support it. If the other party comes up with a bill and it doesn’t make sense, it does not support our area, I won’t support it. Too many people who are running for office are running for a political party and not for the citizens of Vermont.
Hull-Casavant: I think I’m clearly the one who has dedicated more time to community service in the last 20 years. I’m in it every day, I will continue to be in it no matter what. I am vocal, I enjoy helping people, I can be very tenacious, I can be a fighter for a good cause. But I’m really willing to put myself out there, and that’s why I’m running as an Independent, not going to feel an obligation to either party, and I’m going to represent the people on what’s best for them.
