FAIRFAX — The two candidates running to represent Fairfax in the Vermont State Senate will introduce themselves on Friday in an election forum hosted by Town Meeting TV.
At 5:25 p.m., Democrat Irene Wrenner and Republican State Rep. Leland Morgan will answer a series of questions from voters and from moderator Annie Cooper.
Wrenner is a former Essex selectboard member and longtime activist. She is also the former publisher of the Essex ReTorter, a local news source she founded.
Morgan, who has represented West Milton in the statehouse for four years, is a former educator and retired military officer. He has also served on the Milton selectboard and school board.
The candidates will compete in the general election on Nov. 8 for Chittenden-North’s lone seat in the state senate. The new district is made up of Fairfax, Milton, Westford and a piece of Essex Town as a result of the 2022 reapportionment.
The forum will be streamed live on YouTube starting at 5:25 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16.
Do you have questions for the candidates? Call 802-862-3966 during the forum to ask your questions live.
To ask your questions in advance, fill out this form and Town Meeting TV staff will share them with the moderator before the forum begins.
