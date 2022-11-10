FRANKLIN COUNTY — Voters turned out on Tuesday to weigh-in on a wide array of state and local issues, making history along the way.

At the federal level, Vermont’s congressional delegation is new for the first time in 15 years.

Vermont is sending its first congresswoman to Washington, with Democrat Becca Balint winning by a margin of 60%-27%. Peter Welch will join Sen. Bernie Sanders in the U.S. Senate, replacing long-time and retiring Senator Patrick Leahy.

Two amendments to Vermont’s constitution were approved: Proposition 2, which explicitly prohibits slavery and indentured servitude; and Proposition 5, which guarantees a right to reproductive autonomy.

Vermont is now the first state in the nation to enshrine abortion rights in its constitution.

At the state level, it’s a return to the familiar. Gov. Phil Scott was overwhelmingly elected to a fourth term, and David Zuckerman is returning to the lieutenant governor post.

Locally, unofficial vote totals reveal Franklin County will uphold its reputation as Vermont’s Republican stronghold.

Despite energetic campaigns from local Democrats, none broke through to claim legislative seats. Incumbents and Republicans held onto the House and Senate in every district.

Rep. Mike McCarthy, who faced a challenge from Republican Joe Luneau in St. Albans City, is still the only Democrat in Franklin County’s 13-member delegation.

Across the county, both parties ran on campaigns to make Vermont more affordable. Democrats and Republicans alike voiced the need to lower the costs of housing, child care, education and health care, but they differed in how to effect the change.

Franklin County Democrats even had support from statewide politicians like Senator Bernie Sanders and Congresswoman-elect Balint, who hosted a late-October rally in Taylor Park.

And yet — Republican candidates still resonated with voters the most.

In the Franklin State Senate race, incumbent Sen. Randy Brock and Rep. Robert Norris soared past Democratic challengers Pam McCarthy and Jessica Nakuma Palczewski.

This will be Brock’s sixth term in the senate, where he currently serves as the minority leader. He attributed the Republicans’ success in the region to their moderate positions and focus on the economy.

“We had a race that was civil and respectful among all the candidates, both parties,” Brock told the Messenger. “That is something that we've had as a tradition here in Franklin County.”

Norris’ move from the lower to upper chamber in the statehouse is unsurprising — he’s a well-known name in Franklin County as a longtime state representative from Sheldon and a former county sheriff. He also had the endorsement of Sen. Corey Parent, who opted not to seek re-election.

“I’m looking forward to working with our newest senator, who I think will add perspective to the senate. His experience in law enforcement I think will be very useful and valuable,” Brock said.

Pam McCarthy, who is retired from the social work and family services field, beat Norris for votes in St. Albans City and trailed close behind in St. Albans Town and in Georgia. Margins were significantly wider in towns closer to the international border, which tend to lean further right than towns closer to Burlington.

“Going to doors with the House candidates has been an exceptionally good experience,” McCarthy said during an interview on election night. “As Democrats, standing together with a shared platform has been really good for all of us.”

Those Democratic House candidates included her son, Rep. Mike McCarthy in Franklin-3, Brenda Churchill in Franklin-6, Lauren Dees-Erickson in Franklin-8, Alan Maynard and Rev. Devon Thomas in Franklin-1 and Cindy Weed in Franklin-7.

Weed was looking to return to the statehouse on behalf of Enosburg and Montgomery after being ousted in 2018 by Republican Rep. Felisha Leffler. Weed lost again on Tuesday to Republican Allen “Penny” Demar.

Demar’s campaign also focused on issues like affordability and bipartisanship, and he claims he’ll consider every bill that comes across his desk, no matter which party wrote it.

“Too many people who are running for office are running for a political party and not for the citizens of Vermont,” he told the Messenger ahead of the election.

Rep. James Gregoire held his post in Franklin-6, despite a challenge from longtime Bakersfield official Brenda Churchill. Had she won, she would have been the second openly transgender person to serve in the state legislature.

Republicans also won in the two-member Franklin-1 district, which includes Fairfax and most of Georgia. Carolyn Branagan is returning to the statehouse alongside newcomer Ashley Bartley.

Rep. Casey Toof told the Messenger he is excited to work with Bartley, who he thinks will bring a fresh perspective to the delegation as a working woman and mother.

Toof’s race against first-time candidate Lauren Dees-Erickson in Franklin-3 was another highly-watched contest. He came out on top with 236 more votes than Dees-Erickson, whose campaign questioned his responsiveness to constituents and stance on reproductive liberty.

“There were issues that weren’t being addressed that I wanted to elevate, and I feel very happy that some of those issues have been adopted by my opponent, in particular his support of Article 22. I take that as a win,” she said in an interview on Tuesday.

This race, Toof said, reminded him of the value of community connections and that voters aren’t just choosing a name on a ballot, but placing trust in an individual.

“It really does mean a lot to people when you go out and talk to them. You see them and they know you're listening,” he said.

During those talks, Toof chose a kind of “St. Albans first” brand that emphasized his life-long residency and the community’s assets. While some of his political opponents challenged that perspective, saying you don’t have to be born and raised here to have the community’s best interests at heart, enough voters were obviously on board with his message.

“It's not about any other agenda. Not the Republican agenda, or the Democratic agenda or the Progressive agenda, it's about St. Albans first, and that's what really resonated with people,” Toof said.