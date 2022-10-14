ST. ALBANS CITY — Since 2012, the City of St. Albans has been represented by both a Democrat and a Republican in the statehouse. Changes to state district representation, however, are shaking things up.
Before the district map change, the two incumbents, Reps. Casey Toof (R-St. Albans) and Michael McCarthy (D-St. Albans) had shared the multi-member Franklin 3-1 district, but now there are two single-member districts that split the city along ward lines.
Under the changes, Franklin-3, represented by McCarthy, covers the northern side of the city, including city wards 1, 2, 3 and 4.
He’s being challenged by Republican Joe Luneau, who contends McCarthy doesn't represent his constituents due to party loyalty.
Rep. Mike McCarthy
McCarthy joined the Vermont General Assembly for one term in 2012 before getting beat out the next election cycle. He ended up retaking the seat in 2018, which would make 2022 the start of his fourth term depending on the outcome.
Since starting in the legislature, McCarthy has been gaining additional responsibilities through his ties with the Democratic Party, and this past term, he served on the House Committee on Government Operations and as the assistant majority leader-whip.
Both roles are involved in setting the agenda for the House, and this past year, McCarthy was involved in negotiating a new state pension plan, instituting universal vote-by-mail and advancing criminal justice reforms.
When the legislature isn’t in session, McCarthy currently serves as the alderperson for Ward 4 on St. Albans City Council.
Professionally, McCarthy works at SunCommon, an installer of residential and community solar operations in the renewable energy space.
As for McCarthy’s voting record, he rarely votes against the Democratic majority, with only 6 roll-call votes out of 96 being cast that differed with the vote result.
Q: Why did you decide to run for office?
A: I really enjoyed being a representative for three terms, and there's a lot of work that remains undone. We have invested significant state and federal revenue to build strong recovery coming out of the pandemic.
On issues, like child care access, we made a multi-year plan to make sure no family spends more than 10% of income on childcare. That’s a priority. I also think right now is the time that we need people focused on protecting the democratic process while we adapt to new technology and changing expectations like universal vote by mail. We still have work to do and I’ve been leading on the issues.
Q: Why do you think that you would do well in the office?
A: I was elected by 91 of my colleagues to join the House leadership team to have the opportunity to work with leaders of other parties to set the agenda, make deals and get legislation passed for St. Albans and for Vermont. We’ll want to continue to do that.
I’m not afraid of my record. I’m very proud of it, and my neighbors, the voters in Franklin-3 know what they get when they vote for me. They may not agree with me on every issue, but I’m authentic and transparent about what I believe in, and I listen closely to each constituent that reaches out.
Q: What makes you uniquely qualified over your opponent?
A: I have a combination of experience in state office and local office, serving two terms on city council and as chair of downtown board. I have small business experience, owning a small downtown business, Cosmic Bakery, and working in an innovative startup in the last ten years that has grown to be a major company in Vermont's renewable energy sector.
Q: How would you balance the needs of constituents?
A: I would continue to follow the model that the City of St. Albans has adopted where we use public investment to leverage private investment that grows the economic pie. We can continue to provide more services to everyone – including those that are at the lower income level, for businesses and all residents – if we have a thriving downtown, industrial park, region, and neighborhoods. It’s about having a sustainable path to continue to invest in the things that we need to grow the economy in a sustainable way. We’ve shown we can do that here.
Q: What would you say is the role of government? What is your governance style?
A: Government is the place where we set the rules, so that we have economic justice and social justice, and everyone has a shot to compete and thrive. It’s also the place where we come together, where we make sure there’s a net so that people don’t fall so far that they can’t get back onto their feet. My basic approach is we’re all in this together and government is the place where we can solve problems that are about the public good where the market has failed.
We’ve seen [failed markets] in housing, in childcare, and healthcare.Those are absolutely critical problems that won’t be solved overnight, but we’ve made big progress.
Q: Biggest challenge?
A: The overarching challenge of the issues I've mentioned is inequality in Vermont, and specifically St. Albans, to make sure that people across income levels have access to housing, or access to childcare.
We need to be able to serve not only the tourism industry, or the professional workforce that’s growing, or a professional company like BETA, but we also need to give people access to their first apartment or be a city where young families can find a place to live. That’s a place where we can use the federal money and the recent increase in base state revenues to solve some long-term systemic inequality.
Joe Luneau
Like other politicians featured here, Luneau has a record of public service, including a term on St. Albans City Council from 2009 to 2013, and he is currently serving as the chair of the St. Albans City Board of Civil Authority.
He was appointed by Gov. Phil Scott to serve on the Vermont Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, and he’s also heavily involved with the Saint Albans Museum, as one of its trustees.
Prior to running, Luneau helped Republican candidates as the chair of the Franklin County Republican Party, but he left the position when he began his campaign for McCarthy’s seat.
Luneau said he’s running for the Vermont legislature as a way to keep tabs on affordability in the state. He said McCarthy has not delivered on keeping taxes low for Vermonters, and the state is leaking young people due to Vermont’s high tax burden relative to other states.
In his campaign materials, he opposes efforts by Democratic leadership to institute potential new fees on home heating fuel, payroll taxes and contractor bills.
Professionally, he works as the director of operations for Handy Toyota.
Q: Why did you decide to run for office?
A: Well I’ve always been interested in civil service and have served in various capacities in the past, including the city council president, chair of Development Review Board, been on and am on board of civil authority for the past 20 years. Frankly, I think a St. Albans City representative needs to put constituents of St. Albans City first.
Q: What makes you uniquely qualified over your opponent?
A: In general, I have a very good familiarity with the St. Albans area. I’m a product of St. Albans City schools, BFA-St. Albans. With the exception of time in Boston College where I got bachelors in history, I’ve always been a resident of the area. I’ve served on various boards and nonprofits, currently a trustee and treasurer of the Saint Albans Museum. I was also appointed by Gov. Phil Scott, to be on the historical preservation advisory council. Politically, I worked with a slew of candidates. In ‘92, I coordinated a phone bank for Leahy in – at the time, what was perceived as a tight race – with Jim Douglas.
I also later worked with the Douglas campaign, Scott’s campaign, various and numerous local state representatives and senators of both parties, and I have always been interested in how our government ticks.
Q: Why do you think that you would do well in the office?
A: I think I’m a doer, not just a talker. The places I go, I get tangible results. I’m capable of working with people, collaborating with people in a productive way. I know a lot of folks involved in the process, and have good familiarity with the process for someone who hasn't served in Montpelier in the past. I have a reasonable pulse of what the constituents of what St. Albans residents are looking for.
If you go out on the street and talk to 500 people and ask them what they’re concerned about, 400 people talk about affordability. It's a major issue right now. Montpelier is not a panacea to all those things, some things are beyond our control. … But I don’t think it’s reasonable to add layers of taxation that don't need to exist on top of those struggles.
Q: How would you balance the needs of constituents?
Editor's Note: Luneau said he’d talk to any constituent about any topic, but he’d determine how to take those concerns to the statehouse. Either way, he’d place the most legislative importance on the needs of St. Albans, but any action would need to take the entire state into consideration.
A: In this case, it’s the residents of St Albans first and second, the residents of Vermont. Whether its St. Albans or Woodstock, [representatives] have an impact on where we live, and I think there’s a tendency on the part of some folks that they consciously or subconsciously identify the constituents with the people they serve with, the party they caucus with, and that can be problematic.
Q: What would you say is the role of government? What is your governance style?
A: The position that I’m running for, it’s not an executive position. I’m one of 150 people. No one member wields the influence of the governor or of a senator.
The government is there to provide real needs and services, which are numerous. But there’s a line where the government provides what it needs to provide, not less and not more.
There’s a tendency for over legislation and overreach in the state. The legislative session is longer than it needs to be as a result of that tendency. It’s really our job – be it local or state, government entities – to create, to the best of our ability, an environment where people can prosper, to be equitable and to be fair in opportunity as possible.
Q: Biggest challenge?
A: There are various areas of need, a housing crisis over availability and pricing. I had a qualified tenant in the building I owned who wanted to buy more housing. He was qualified and had the income, the credit, but he wasn’t able to move out of my apartment for two years because he couldn’t find anything. People need to live somewhere. It’s a basic human need that is produced with the finite resources we have.
There are also workforce, affordability, housing and childcare issues. So how do you deal with that along the lines of the resource issue, the needs of taxes? Our tax policy is telling people to move to other states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.