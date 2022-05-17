ST. ALBANS — Senator Corey Parent (R-Franklin) will not run for re-election to the Vermont State Senate in November.
Parent, a resident of St. Albans Town, was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2015, when he was 24 years old. He was elected to the upper chamber in 2018 and again in 2020.
“8 years ago I set out on a mission to bring balance to the legislature,” he tweeted on Sunday. “After months of conversation and thoughts I have decided that I will not be seeking another term in the VTSenate.”
Parent, now 31, is also the director of operations for the Town of St. Albans. As a young father and a young Republican, he's been an anomaly during his tenure in the Senate.
His notable committee appointments include serving as clerk of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and as vice chair of the Joint Pension Oversight Committee.
Two candidates have already jumped at the chance to fill his open seat, representing Franklin County and Alburgh.
Bob Norris, who served as Franklin County Sheriff for two decades before retiring from law enforcement in 2019, plans to run as a Republican. He previously served a single term in the House representing Sheldon and Swanton.
Pam McCarthy, a Democrat, also has her eyes on the seat. In 2018, she ran an unsuccessful campaign for Senate against Parent and the district’s other Republican senator, Randy Brock of Swanton.
McCarthy is newly retired as president and CEO of the Vermont Family Network. She was also previously the field director for the Vermont Agency of Human Services in Franklin/Grand Isle and the director of the Family Center of Northwestern Vermont.
“Franklin County and Alburgh deserve a voice in the State Senate who will stand up for our working families and our environment, as well as fight for better wages, affordable and accessible care, housing and cleaner waters,” she said in a statement. “I am looking forward to talking with my neighbors during this campaign. I hope to hear directly from them how Montpelier can work better to support our families and businesses.”
