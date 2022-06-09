BURLINGTON — Molly Gray once thought becoming a flight attendant would be her path off her family farm.
“I was so convinced that was the ticket to see the world, but now I’ve figured out how to see the world in a lot of other ways,” she told the Messenger, seated in an upstairs conference room at Hula Lakeside, a cooperative working space in Burlington.
She laughed, clutching a mug of hot tea. “Oddly, I did end up marrying a pilot though.”
Vermont’s current lieutenant governor is now hoping to expand her horizons by becoming the state’s lone representative to the U.S. House. She faces Becca Balint, president pro tem of the State Senate; Louis Meyers, a doctor; and Sinay Chase Clifford, a social worker, in the Democratic primary this August.
“I’m an applicant asking Vermonters, the employer, to hire me,” Gray said. “I have to know what the job is and why I am applying for it.”
Gray said she knows what the job is because she spent five years working in Congress as an aide to Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.), who is now running to replace Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) in the U.S. Senate. Additionally, she spent time on Capitol Hill working in Congressional Affairs for the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Gray was elected lieutenant governor in November 2020, winning the race despite not having before held elected office. She was previously an assistant attorney general who obtained her K-12 and college education in Vermont.
“I've lived and worked across the state,” she said, citing her childhood on a farm in Newbury, time bartending during law school in South Royalton and travels as lieutenant governor.
“I'm asking Vermonters to hire me for this job because I believe I'm the right person at the right time, with the right experience to be a champion for rural communities and working families,” she said.
Gray is particularly interested in how the state’s housing, childcare and workforce challenges intersect and said Vermont cannot fix these issues on its own. Transformative, structural change will only come via federal support.
Technical centers key to workforce challenges
Gray wants Vermonters in Northwest Vermont to know she’s a pragmatic Democrat who is ready to deliver on solutions for housing and for workforce.
“I've heard countless stories from employers who have offered employment contracts to folks out of state and then [those] individuals don't take the jobs because they simply can't find housing,” she said.
Further investment in technical and career centers, of which Northwest Vermont has several, can be part of the remedy, she said. The federal government should fully-fund these centers and make them tuition-free, so there are no barriers to entry.
“We need to send the message that these jobs matter,” Gray said. “I strongly support anything we can do nationally to end the stigma around going to a technical school.”
Tech center students often learn skills while on the job, which speeds up the time in which it takes them to enter the workforce. These types of graduates are the ones Gray said Vermont needs to reach its climate goals because they can install solar and weatherize homes.
Increasing broadband access
When Gray was running for lieutenant governor, she told the Messenger at the time that Vermont needed to work with its congressional delegation in order to build out its broadband infrastructure.
Now that she’s running to be a member of that delegation, what does that partnership look like?
“It’s a top priority of mine,” she said. “Broadband access can’t wait.”
If elected, Gray said she would support a quasi second Infrastructure Bill, for Vermont and other rural states working to deploy fiber.
Gray cited two other problems though that must be solved first: supply chain and workforce.
Supply chain issues, Gray said, can be addressed by the America Competes Act, an act that if passed would invest in local production. And building up a broadband workforce of folks who can install and maintain infrastructure, again goes back to investing in tech centers and on-the-job training.
“That means supporting tuition free tuition, free training or degrees for Vermonters who want to go into broadband deployment,” she said. “These are absolutely critical jobs.”
Paid family leave and childcare
When Gray was serving as assistant attorney general, she was also teaching night classes at Vermont Law School. At the same time, her mother got very sick with multiple sclerosis.
Gray said she used all of her vacation and personal days to visit her mother at the hospital and was then left with a tough question to answer: “Am I going to have to leave my job in order to care for my mom? And if I leave my job, what is it going to mean for my student loans? My rent?”
Gray said no Vermonter should be in that difficult situation and is disheartened that issues related to caregiving disproportionately impact women.
On a visit to Northwestern Counseling and Support Services during her Recover Stronger tour last year, Gray said she heard from Franklin County parents who have to drive more than an hour to drop off their children at childcare.
Not only does Vermont need more childcare centers, but they also need to become more affordable. Gray said she supports President Biden's effort to have families spend no more than 7% of their income on childcare.
“If elected, that’s an area I would be focusing on,” she said. “We aren’t going to see the full participation of women in our economy without a solution.”
