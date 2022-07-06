BURLINGTON — Ericka Redic wants Vermont’s next U.S. Representative to be a Republican.

With an agenda that prioritizes parents rights and school choice, fewer taxes and public safety, Redic is seeking to become Vermont’s first U.S. Congresswoman.

In the Republican primary election on Aug. 9, she faces Anya Tynio. The winner will take on the Democratic nominee on Nov. 8.

Redic grew up in Milton, where she found an interest in public service.

“I’ve always had a heart to fight for the underdog. In a democracy, it is our duty to hold each other accountable and take care of one another,” her website bio states.

In 2020, Redic ran a failed campaign for the Vermont State Senate. She is an accountant and has previously worked at Women Helping Battered Women, the Women’s Rape Crisis Center and Vermont Freedom to Marry. She has also served on the board of the Vermont Victim/Survivor of Crime Council.

“My intention is to go to Washington to restore state’s rights and personal liberty,” Redic says in a video posted to her YouTube channel, Generally Irritable.

The Messenger sent the Republican nominees for Congress three questions. Below are Redic’s responses.

Q: Why are you running for the U.S. House?

A: Washington is spending the earnings of future generations without regard for the impact on working class Americans. As Vermont’s next Congresswoman, I will work to bring down the national debt and help stabilize the economy. We will restore our energy independence and help ensure access to mental health services.

Q: What experience prepares you for this position?

A: Being born and raised in Vermont, I was taught values like hard work, perseverance and acceptance.

With a Bachelor’s in accounting from Champlain College, I have spent much of the last twenty years helping individuals and businesses achieve their goals and dreams. I know what America needs to get this economy back on track.

Q: What issues can you deliver on in a two-year term?

A: I will deliver term-limits for Federal officials, a balanced budget initiative, and begin to reduce the size and jurisdiction of the Federal government.