FAIRFIELD, BAKERSFIELD and FLETCHER — In the Franklin-6 legislative district, a resident of Bakersfield is trying to oust a two-term Fairfield Republican.
Brenda Churchill, a Democrat and town selectboard member, faces Rep. James Gregoire, who has already served four years in the House of Representatives.
“I am running for this position to represent our three towns in Montpelier to be an effective voice by listening to my constituents' concerns and solving problems in the way that I have been working for Vermonters over the past five years,” Churchill stated in an email to the Messenger.
Churchill is also Bakersfield’s zoning and ARPA funds administrator. Gregoire, born and raised in Fairfield, has been a lister in town for 20 years and has served in the U.S. Army and the Vermont National Guard.
“I am running for re-election because Vermont needs moderate, open minded and thoughtful legislators who are willing to work with everyone regardless of ideology, party or demographic differences in order to actually solve the issues facing our state and citizens,” he stated in an email in the Messenger.
Here are Gregoire and Churchill’s responses to four key questions. Their answers have been edited for length and for clarity.
1. What is your position on Proposition 5?
Gregoire: My position on Prop 5 is that it is now in the hands of the voters. I believe that the people have a right to make this decision. Abortion without restriction has been legal in Vermont for five decades; neither this proposition nor H.57 from the last biennium changes that. I am glad that this proposition includes a “compelling interest” provision which we do not currently have.
Churchill: I stand with a person's right to choose what is best for themselves and support reproductive rights for all.
2. How can housing be made more affordable in Vermont?
Churchill: We need a way to convert abandoned properties to homes that are efficient and bring value back to our towns. Attracting people back to towns with affordable properties will return them to tax roles, build community and strengthen our schools.
Without affordable housing, jobs will continue to go unfulfilled, school populations will decline, and we will be in a continual economic decline.
Gregoire: We have to look at the things that the state and local governments can actually affect. We can incentivize smaller homes, less angles, smaller lots, development in areas that have access to community water and waste and multi-unit development. Smaller square and rectangular homes are more cost effective to build, heat/cool and maintain.
We subsidize housing which can help the potential owner/renter but it doesn’t fix the root causes of why it costs too much in the first place. Act 250 modernization will also play a role.
3. Is the state doing enough to combat climate change?
Gregoire: First and foremost, it is important to state that most of us want to live better and we try to do the things that we believe will best protect our environment. We cannot stop climate change here in Vermont, but we can protect ourselves from weather events when they occur through better resiliency policies.
Investing more into infrastructure resiliency will result in less catastrophic damage from storms resulting in lower expense for rebuilding, less environmental (waterways) damage from the washouts and decreased time without bridges, roads, electricity and other services.
Churchill: No. Our current governor has continued to favor the interests of business over consumers. We need to do everything we can to combat climate change, starting with efficient homes, providing incentives for folks to invest in rural mass transit, alternative green power generation and continued recycling. We need to overcome the lack of leadership toward those goals.
4. What kind of economic development, if any, would you like to see in Bakersfield, Fairfield and Fletcher?
Churchill: We are agriculturally based towns that rely on farming as a large employer and hubs for our communities. We will need to continue to develop our towns with regard to keeping the rural character alive and thriving.
I have been working with Northwest FiberWorx to bring high speed internet to our region which has proven to be one large factor in the ability to attract and retain people and small business. True broadband will drive businesses into our towns, improve education opportunities, and combat climate change by offering options to commuting to and from traditional workplaces. Each of our towns are unique and planning for the future is something I will do in Montpelier.
Gregoire: The type of economic development I would like to see in our communities is whatever the citizens in each town want for their town. My role is to help navigate state programs to best help our communities to take advantage of the funding and support that is available.
My personal interest is in seeing more businesses like wedding venues, farm/ag based businesses, eateries, mechanic shops and other home-based businesses building upon those that have already grown here. We also have numerous local artists that sell their art.
The legislature and Gov. Scott laid the groundwork for Communication Union Districts, in which all three towns participate, to allow communities to work together to build communication infrastructure. This is beneficial for many reasons such as increasing the ability of people to telework. There are a lot of good paying jobs that can be done from home if the communication infrastructure can support it.
