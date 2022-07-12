ENOSBURGH — In the Aug. 9 primary election, former State Rep. Cindy Weed (P-Franklin) will seek a third term against first-time candidates Suzanne Hull-Casavant, Penny Demar and Zacharia Messier.
On Monday, the Messenger sat down with Weed and Hull-Casavant first to talk about their reasons for running, their goals once in the legislature and ideas for the future. Both are running as Independents and seeking to represent Franklin-7, a district that includes 3,994 voters in the towns of Enosburgh and Montgomery.
Hull-Casavant grew up in Richford in a family dedicated to community service; her father Carroll Hull served a term as a state representative.
Hull-Casavant is the owner of Nutshell Storage in Enosburgh and served for many years as chair of the Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union school board. She still serves as president of the Enosburg Business Association and is on the Franklin County Home Health Board, Northeast Unit of Special Investigations Board, Lake Carmi Campus Association Board.
She helped form the Enosburg Food Shelf over ten years ago and is the director of the Enosburg Opera House.
Weed previously served in the state legislature from 2012 to 2015, and again from 2017 to 2019. She is also the president of the Enosburgh Historical Society and owns and operates Jewelwood of Vermont, where she hand-crafts original jewelry out of polished wood.
Weed was born in Massachusetts and came to Enosburg in 1972, 50 years ago. She has been the executive director of Vermont Handcrafters for the past seven years and is both a writer and a photojournalist, having written for each of the papers in the area.
In the Vermont House of Representatives, Weed formerly served as co-chair of the Vermont Workers Caucus and served on the Veterans Committee. Along with Hull-Casavant, she served on the board of the Enosburg Opera House.
The Messenger asked Weed and Hull-Casavant the same seven questions. Their responses have been edited for length and for clarity.
Q: Tell me about your upbringing and how it shaped you for service today.
Hull-Casavant: We were just always very involved [with civic duty]. [My parents] they really encouraged us to speak up if we had an opinion, regardless of whether it differed from those around us.
A 7th-generation Vermonter, Hull-Casavant worked as an immigrations officer and adjudications officer for 18 years. She, like Weed, is a small-business owner, and most recently sold her shop, the Mighty Oak consignment shop, just before the COVID pandemic. She still owns Nutshell Storage on Route 105 in Enosburg.
Weed: My father was an active Democrat in that he would buy Christmas presents for community members and volunteer for the Salvation Army. That’s where some of the influence came from, but I also got involved locally around the schools and served on the school board, where I began fighting for [the rights of the arts] and ended up serving.
Q: Why are you running for Franklin-7?
Weed: I understand the importance of good representation. I have four years of legislative experience, and it’s crucial this year because there's a lot of people retiring in the House and Senate, so consistency and experience and knowledge are going to be really helpful this year.
Plus you can get more done with more experience and being a well-known and well-respected representative is just going to be an easier transition. I want to be a part of the solution. I’m ready to go again. People can be mean, but that’s not the time to back down. It’s time to stand up for what you believe.
Hull-Casavant: This year felt like the right time. I’d been contemplating this for at least 10-15 years, and I no longer have young kids at home. And I’m sick with the polarization between the left and the right. I think it’s an issue in Franklin County, and I’m not going to be dictated by a party.
I’ve been talking to people who have just gotten out of politics who say ‘I can be more free now’ [because they’re not constrained by the mandatory votes on partisan issues]. And locally and federally, I’ve crossed the aisles on so many issues, both parties might take issue with me [if they tried that].
Q: What are some of the issues that you plan to champion?
Weed: I want to be at the table when the issue of recovery money is discussed, to make sure that much of it can go to our most vulnerable. And I believe that healthcare is a human right, and that education has taken a hit, and there’s a lot of stress on education.
And climate change is changing things in Vermont, so it’s crucial that we keep the air, the water, the soil pristine. That’s something I’m passionate about. The sugarmakers are reporting that things are changing, so we need to do all we can do to preserve it.
A longtime advocate for seniors and working Vermonters, veterans and workers, Weed said she intends to continue championing those causes while promoting agriculture and a strong general economy and healthcare.
Hull-Casavant: Voter registration. I think a lot of people were shocked at the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and regarding the integrity of the Supreme Court – it wasn’t present. So I am not playing it safe. People need to get out and vote.
Emotional health and well-being, Hull-Casavant said, are also at the top of her list. Issues surrounding the use of opioids and other substances could be helped massively by governmental support for mental and physical health, but Hull-Casavant specified that each standard should be community-based and each community should be allowed to govern according to community need.
Q: Vermont is a state that struggles with providing young people with opportunities to raise families in Vermont. Instead, the young workforce often seeks opportunity elsewhere. What are some ways to combat that trend and bolster the future of Vermont’s workers?
Weed: Having good housing will draw people to Vermont … We definitely need to grow with the times, and we think Vermont is the best place to live in the world. We have good paying jobs, we just need more people to fill them. Workers are getting more pay now than ever. We have a lot of miles that we have to fill in with broadband, because what about the person who lives at the end of the dirt road who works from home? Can they work?
Hull-Casavant: I think fiberoptics and electronic infrastructure are very important. I think a lot of people want to go out there and see the world, but want to come back to Vermont and raise their kids here. COVID has changed everything – now, there is a possibility for people to work remotely with an internet connection. And jobs that pay a meaningful wage.
Q: Vermont is also a state that struggles with food and resource insecurity. How can Vermont take better care of its citizens in this respect?
Weed: We have to constantly be pushing back for workers and low to moderate-income people. We have a system that’s making people hungry. It should never come down to food.
There’s lots of food [here], lots of food shelves that are well-managed, well-stocked and well-run, and I’m thankful for that. [But] we have to constantly be pushing for workers and moderate to low income people. We don't have lobbyists for moderate to low income people. This system is not giving enough people money.
Hull-Casavant: We need to support our farmers. Agriculture everywhere is facing trials just like the rest of us, and we need to support them as the stewards of our land.
The other thing is livable wages that can be provided by small businesses – there has to be a balance between requiring small businesses to offer higher wages and their own costs as a company. People deserve a living wage, and our small businesses deserve to thrive.
I’m proud to have been a part of founding the Enosburg Food Shelf and I think organizations like that are very important, and I’m glad we live in a state with resources like that.
Q: What can we do to support dairy farmers, and what do you perceive to be the future of Vermont dairy?
Weed: We used to have more cows than people. Things change over time. We will always have agriculture; we have a brand in Vermont. Vermont made, Vermont cheese, Vermont breweries. I’m confident that Vermont won’t change too much.
It’s crucial that we keep our environment pristine, though. We’ve had less than normal rainfall and snowfall, drought, and it's affecting peoples’ health food shortages. We have to be diligent, be open minded, and be willing to take steps forward with the times.
Hull-Casavant: It has to come back, for our landscape and more. Our farming community is right on the pinnacle edge, many would be surprised how technical farming is. There are innovative practices happening to preserve the land and keep cows healthy, but it's been a struggle because recently milk prices have been stagnant since the 1960s.
[In addition], the thing that surprises me is this discrimination against the dairy industry, and dairy farmers in general … This is their livelihood. They’re not taking this [business] casually. They do so with pride and care, knowing it's a good product.
Q: Many new families are moving to Vermont. Can Vermont’s culture and character remain in her small-town?
Weed: Embrace change. Embrace the new people and what they have to bring. We’re all human beings and we all want a good quality of life, and that’s a common denominator between us. We can’t stop the ball from rolling. It’s all about sharing the past and embracing the future. Keep [our state] clean, keep civil rights and social rights valid, and give people what they deserve. That will keep us Vermont.
Hull-Casavant: The challenge will be to welcome our new residents, to celebrate why they're here and become invested in [our communities]. It will be a transition. We are glad to have new people move into our towns and are excited to welcome them.
